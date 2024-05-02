  1. News
Japanese-Bred Forever Young To Compete In Kentucky Derby This Saturday

The horse placed first in countries like Japan, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates

By
May 2, 2024 at 11:59 am
Forever Young would be the first horse bred in Japan to win the Kentucky Derby.
Forever Young would be the first horse bred in Japan to win the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs
The sixth-ranked horse Forever Young was bred in Japan, unlike many of its counterparts heading into the 150th Kentucky Derby. When it was young, it won three out of three races in its native country, sparking interest from racing fans globally as it continued to win around the world in other countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.


Yoshito Yahagi, the trainer for Forever Young, said in an interview with KentuckyDerby.com that it was difficult for him to manage the horse’s condition from Dubai, where the horse also placed first, to Kentucky.


“He did not travel well from Japan to Saudi Arabia, so he was not in great condition, but he still performed very well,” he said in an article from the Kentucky Derby website.

Though a horse that was ridden by a Japanese jockey has won the Kentucky Derby before, this would be the first time a horse that was bred in Japan has ever taken home the Run For The Roses.


The horse will be ridden by Japanese jockey Ryusei Sakai, who made his debut at the derby last year.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
