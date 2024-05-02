Japanese-Bred Forever Young To Compete In Kentucky Derby This Saturday

The sixth-ranked horse Forever Young was bred in Japan, unlike many of its counterparts heading into the 150th Kentucky Derby. When it was young, it won three out of three races in its native country, sparking interest from racing fans globally as it continued to win around the world in other countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Yoshito Yahagi, the trainer for Forever Young, said in an interview with KentuckyDerby.com that it was difficult for him to manage the horse’s condition from Dubai, where the horse also placed first, to Kentucky.

“He did not travel well from Japan to Saudi Arabia, so he was not in great condition, but he still performed very well,” he said in an article from the Kentucky Derby website.

The Japanese 🇯🇵 do it again in the UAE Derby!



FOREVER YOUNG overcomes a wide trip to earn 100 @KentuckyDerby points. 🌹



#フォーエバーヤング



Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi#TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/F3KWuCAruD — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) March 30, 2024

Though a horse that was ridden by a Japanese jockey has won the Kentucky Derby before, this would be the first time a horse that was bred in Japan has ever taken home the Run For The Roses.

The horse will be ridden by Japanese jockey Ryusei Sakai, who made his debut at the derby last year.