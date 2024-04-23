  1. News
Kentucky Fine Art Gallery Stays Open After Car Crash

The gallery will keep its hours despite a recent incident at the Glenview Pointe Shopping Center.

Apr 23, 2024
Leslie H. Spetz Custom Picture Framing
Reckless driving and crashing into street-level businesses (see also, Roots restaurant on Bardstown Road) might be on an upward trend in Louisville. On the morning of Saturday, April 20 a car crashed though the front window of the Kentucky Fine Art Gallery, located inside Leslie H. Spetz Custom Picture Framing in the Glenview Pointe Shopping Center.

There were no injuries, but in addition to the damage to the storefront glass, some of the art inside was damaged. The glass has been cleared, the window has been boarded over, and the owners assure Louisville art lovers that "the majority of the show is still available for you to view, and the framing continues."

The show in question is "Heart the Bluegrass," a group exhibition that opened on April 12, featuring the work of Jaime Corum, Susan Hackworth, Robert Halliday, Greta Mattingly, and David O. Schuster. The Kentucky Fine Art Gallery itself is a collaborative effort between these artists and professional framer Leslie H. Spetz.
Jaime Corum, Study in Gold

