The 150th Kentucky Derby By The Numbers

The 150th Kentucky Derby is on its way, and with it comes lots of people, drinks and bets.

We’re here to break down the numbers. See what the Kentucky Derby has in store this year.



How much will the winner get this year?

On Saturday, May 4, the 150th Kentucky Derby is set to be the richest in history, with a guaranteed $3.1 million for the winner. $1 million will be paid out to the runner-up in this year’s contest, $500,000 for third, $250,000 for fourth and $150,000 for fifth.

In total, over $5,000,000 will be awarded to horses at the derby. The Kentucky Derby purse was $3 million from 2019 until just last year, and was $2 million from 2005 to 2018. Before 2005, it was $1 million from 1996 to 2004, according to the Kentucky Derby website.

How much are visitors eating and drinking at Churchill Downs this year?

Around 125,000 Mint Juleps and 85,000 Oaks Lilies are expected to be sold at this year’s derby. Based on prices of this year’s beverages, provided by a photo of this year’s drink menu from Instagram, nearly $4 million will be spent on just Mint Juleps and Oaks Lilies alone at this year’s race.

Over 15,000 gallons of bourbon are set to pour at this year’s race, bringing in another $3 million on top for Churchill Downs at this year’s race. If bourbon is not your thing, over 425,000 cans of beer are usually sold every year at the Downs as well.

And just to stay hydrated, over 150,000 bottles of water will be sold at the event.







Churchill Downs is expected to sell through 20,000 pounds of chicken this year, generating millions more in revenue for the venue. For the sweet tooths out there, Churchill Downs offers over 100,000 cookies and pastries too.

Many who go to Churchill Downs will usually want a souvenir of their experience, and the 150th Kentucky Derby will be much more of the same, if not more for this momentous occasion. The Downs is expected to craft more than 700,000 souvenir glasses this year alone.

As for mementos of the race, nearly 30,000 cigars are set to be sold at this year’s event.



How many people will be at the 150th Kentucky Derby?

According to Louisville Tourism, 550,000 people are expected to attend Derby week festivities with an economic impact of $405 million. Churchill Downs expects 150,000 Derby day attendees.