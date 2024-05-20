After 18 Months, Another Inmate Has Died At Louisville Metro Corrections

Another inmate has died at Louisville Metro Corrections after 18 months of no reported deaths from the jail.

Richard Graham was found unresponsive on Sunday, May 19 around 3:33 a.m. after an alert in an inmate housing area. Officers found Graham, 34, possibly overdosed before medical staff performed lifesaving measures, and administered Narcan, a medication used to aid in an opioid overdose emergency. Police are notified anytime a box of Narcan is opened.





Graham was pronounced dead at 4:12 a.m. after Emergency Medical Services could not revive him.

“It is a tragic fact that just days ago, a famous athlete was jailed and released within hours, sparking memes, jokes, and calls for accountability in policing,” stated ACLU-KY Executive Director Amber Duke in a press release. “Mr. Graham had no such advocates. The day-to-day realities for those in custody at LMDC are harrowing and certainly no laughing matter.”







This was the first death in 18 months at Louisville Metro Corrections. In 2022, a 20-page report documented a “disturbing” tolerance of misconduct at the jail, citing poor performance by staff that created risks for people who were incarcerated there.





Between November 2021 and May 2024, 14 people have died in the custody of Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.