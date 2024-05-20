  1. News
Louisville Receives Award For Economic Development For 8th Straight Year

Over 2,300 new jobs and a $1.8B investment earn Louisville the 2024 Mac Conway Award

By
May 20, 2024 at 12:07 pm
Louisville earned another economic award for investment into its economy.
LuAnn Snawder | Flickr
Louisville Metro Government’s Department of Economic Development and Greater Louisville Inc., the metro chamber of commerce, have received the 2024 Mac Conway Award. Site Selection Magazine chose to jointly give the two the award for excellence in economic development.


The award recognizes top economic development organizations across the country based on capital investment and new jobs announced. In 2023, Louisville reported $1.8 billion in capital investment and over 2,300 jobs in Jefferson County.


This is the eighth straight year that the Louisville Metro Government’s Department of Economic Development has received the award in tandem with GLI.


“The Mac Conway award is a testament to the value of regional collaboration. Over the past 10 years, Greater Louisville Inc. has promoted the benefits of regionalism; through our collaboration with 15 regional partners, including Louisville Metro, we have brought new jobs, investment, and talent to the region,” said Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, president and CEO of GLI in a press release from Site Selection Magazine


Site Selection Magazine ranked Louisville sixth on its list for best US metros for economic development as well.

Caleb Stultz
