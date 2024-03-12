PORTAL Will Host A Concert to Benefit The Big Stomp Festival

PORTAL continues to celebrate Women's History Month with live music and movement performances by local women artists on Saturday night.



Formally known as "PeteFest," The Big Stomp Festival was established in 2017 to honor Louisville native Peter J. "Pete" Jones. Pete struggled with depression in his early teen years and ended his own life at the age of 23 in 2016. His family says his life was "testament to the effects of depression and anxiety" and the lack of understanding and acceptance of mental illness in our culture.



The Jones family then established The Pete Foundation for Depression Prevention, a non-profit based in Louisville that strives to help people and their families who experience the same debilitating conditions Pete did.

The Big Stomp is an immersive, multi-day event that takes place at the Jones Fields Nature Preserve, a 90-acre private nature preserve adjacent to the Parklands. The festival offers social activities and programming along with education, awareness, and resilience building workshops.

Admission to the benefit at PORTAL is by donation only and all proceeds will go directly to The Pete Foundation. The fundraising event will feature performances by soul-jazz fusion singer Jordan Blase, experimental voice and movement artist Dane Waters, hip hop artist Lady Laveaux, and hyperpop vocalist Ahc.

Concert to Benefit The Big Stomp Festival

PORTAL

1535 Lytle St.

Saturday, March 16

6 p.m.

Admission is by donation only

All proceeds go directly to The Pete Foundation