All-Female Art & Music At Portal Just In Time For Women's History Month

Friday, March 1, ARTPORTAL will open a group exhibition of visual art by local and regional women artists. Guest curators Kris Thompson and Cindy Norton bring together a diverse array of media and styles. The exhibiting artists offer unique insights into their lived experience as women, as well as into their fields of study, their points of passion, and their visions for the wider world.



Girl Crush is an opportunity to not only appreciate the works of art, but to find inspiration in the lives of the artists themselves. This exhibition was curated to inspire dialogue and facilitate connections among the women who enrich the cultural landscape of Louisville—and beyond.





ARTPORTAL Detail. Shadia Nilforush, Untitled, 2023, collage, 19″ x 13″

Girl Crush includes work by: Jes Allen, Britany Baker, Theresa Carpenter Beames, Olivia Bunger, Tammy Burke, Rita Cameron, Venitta Cantrell, Mary Carothers, Julia Comer, Sabra Crockett, Sally Daughtrey, Mae Daughtrey, Angela Davis, Casey Dressel, Linda Erzinger, Feral Fagiola, Briana Frederick, Valerie Fuchs, Kelly Morgan Gerard, Rae Goodwin, Susan Harrison, Rebecca Henderson, Clare Hirn, Uhma Janus, Celia Kelly, Lori Larusso, Shawn Marshall, Katy Marshall, Kelly McCarthy, Shadia Nilforoush, Cynthia Norton, Rebecca Norton, Sara Olshanksy, Letitia Quesenberry, Rachel Schmidt, Skylar Smith, Suyun Son, Kris Thompson, Elizabeth Windisch, Lena Wolek, and Sara Zimmerman. The exhibition will be open until March 30.



click to enlarge ARTPORTAL Detail. Susan Harrison, Harbinger, layered relief prints and flocking, 10″ x 10″

Immediately following the opening reception for Girl Crush, the adjacent PORTAL performance space will welcome live music by local women artists: the ethereal Mod Kiddo, the psychedelic Shimona, and the hyperpop Ahc

Founded in 2021 by artists Brad White and Andy Cook, ARTPORTAL (formerly The Common Gallery) is a contemporary art gallery that centers the works of emerging and mid-career artists from both inside and outside the Western canon. The exhibition spaces are situated in the fifteenTWELVE Creative Complex in the Portland neighborhood.



Girl Crush

ARTPORTAL

1512 Portland Ave.

Friday, March 1

6 p.m.

Free entry

Mod Kiddo + Shimona + Ahc

PORTAL

1512 Portland Ave.

Friday, March 1

8 p.m. ​​



$10 in advance

$15 day of event