The Big Stomp Announces 2024 Dates

The Big Stomp, a music festival in Louisville that celebrates mental health, will return next summer on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, at Jones Fields (8401 Dawson Hill Rd.)

The festival, formerly known as PeteFest in honor of Pete Jones, a percussionist who died by suicide at the age of 23 in 2016, features programming and activities that promote mental wellness. Last year, those included a quiet tent in which participants could listen to meditation music on headphones from Louisville Silent Disco, music therapy sessions, therapy dogs and horses, and more.

This is the first year that the festival is offering presale tickets. Through Dec. 31, fans can get a pair of adult GA tickets with two t-shirts for $99, a pair of VIP weekend tickets with two t-shirts for $299, or individual youth GA tickets for $14.

The 2024 lineup has not yet been announced, but past acts have included Lotus, Moon Taxi, Creed Bratton, Anemic Royalty, Kiana & The Sun Kings, Houseplant, Rosario, and other local and national groups and artists.