  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

The Emerald Ball Shines For Voices of Kentuckiana This Weekend

The Beaux Arts Emerald Ball happens on Saturday, March 16.

By
Mar 12, 2024 at 3:49 pm
The Emerald Ball Shines For Voices of Kentuckiana This Weekend (2)
Share on Nextdoor

Beaux Arts Ball season is back with this year’s Emerald Ball, and on Saturday, March 16 from 6 – 11 p.m., a fine time will be had in support of the VOICES of Kentuckiana. The fundraiser benefits the choir whose mission is to change hearts and minds through music. Learn more at VOICESKY.org.

VOICES of Kentuckiana is an inclusive and diverse chorus founded in 1994, with the goal of celebrating diversity, and fostering positive social change through artistic excellence. It is the oldest LGBTQ+ arts organization in Kentucky.

DJ Syimone.
DJ Syimone.

The ball will feature a full open bar with wine and beer, a silent and live auction, multi-course meal, live entertainment with actor and comedian Jen Kober, and, you better believe, there will be dancing with DJ Syimone. Tickets for the event can be found here.

Put on your Ruby slippers and ease on down the road with VOICES of Kentuckiana and the Beaux Arts Emerald Ball.

click to enlarge The Emerald Ball Shines For Voices of Kentuckiana This Weekend (3)
Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Phoebe White
By Aria Baci
The outdoor flea market season has officially arrived
By Sydney Catinna
Icona Pop And Chappell Roan Will Headline Kentuckiana Pride Festival In June
By Aria Baci
Two fair-skinned women with reddish hair sitting side-by-side in armchairs draped with faux fur. Their legs are crossed, their hands are folded and resting on their knees, and they are smiling.
By Aria Baci

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe