The Emerald Ball Shines For Voices of Kentuckiana This Weekend

Beaux Arts Ball season is back with this year’s Emerald Ball, and on Saturday, March 16 from 6 – 11 p.m., a fine time will be had in support of the VOICES of Kentuckiana. The fundraiser benefits the choir whose mission is to change hearts and minds through music. Learn more at VOICESKY.org.

VOICES of Kentuckiana is an inclusive and diverse chorus founded in 1994, with the goal of celebrating diversity, and fostering positive social change through artistic excellence. It is the oldest LGBTQ+ arts organization in Kentucky.

DJ Syimone.

The ball will feature a full open bar with wine and beer, a silent and live auction, multi-course meal, live entertainment with actor and comedian Jen Kober, and, you better believe, there will be dancing with DJ Syimone. Tickets for the event can be found here.

Put on your Ruby slippers and ease on down the road with VOICES of Kentuckiana and the Beaux Arts Emerald Ball.