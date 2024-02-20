Louisville Wins Multiple Music and Culinary Arts Awards

Locals already know that Louisville deserves to be recognized for more than bourbon, horse races, and baseball bats. Thanks to our world-class orchestra, flourishing music scene and top-notch chefs, the rest of the world is starting to recognize us too. Check out the latest awards and accolades lighting up the internet.
The Louisville Orchestra Wins First Grammy Award
At the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, the Louisville Orchestra
, under the baton of Music Director Teddy Abrams, won their first Grammy. The category was “Best Classical Instrumental Solo” and the orchestra had been nominated for their collaboration with Chinese pianist Yuja Wang on her album The American Project. The album was released on the prestigious Deutsche Grammophon label, the oldest classical music label in the world.
Hip Hop Artist and Producer Yons Wins Grammy Award
Louisville featured in two categories at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Louisville hip hop artist and genre-spanning producer Antonio “Yons” Gardner
was a member of the ensemble that contributed to the recording “Your Power” by Lecrae and Tasha Cobbs Leonard, which won the Grammy for “Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance.”
“USA Today” Names Nami and Barn8 Among Best Restaurants In The Country
Two Louisville restaurants were included on a list of Restaurants of the Year 2024, published by “USA Today” on Feb. 15. Writers across the “USA Today” network nominated more than 150 restaurants across the country, then narrowed the list to 47 restaurants across four regions: Northeast, West, Midwest, and South. Two of their 15 choices in the subcategory Best Places to Eat Across the South were the organic farm-to-table restaurant Barn8
(10500 W. Highway 42 in Goshen) and chef Edward Lee’s modern Korean steakhouse Nami
(835 E. Main St).
James Beard Foundation Nominates Chefs from Enso, North of Bourbon, and The Fat Lamb As Semifinalists
The non-profit culinary arts organization the James Beard Foundation published their semifinalists for this year’s Restaurant and Chef Awards, and among them were Chef Lawrence Weeks for Enso and North of Bourbon. His dreamy fusion of Creole, Cajun, and Japanese placed him in the Emerging Chef category. Chef Dallas McGarity from The Fat Lamb is also a semifinalist, representing the Southeast Region. Finalists will be announced April 3 and the winners on July 10.
Butchertown Bakery’s Chef Named ”Pastry Chef of the Year”
Bourbon Country Chefs—the Louisville chapter of the American Culinary Federation, the largest professional chefs’ organization in North America—nominated Amanda Johnson of Butchertown Bakery ”Pastry Chef of the Year.”
This nomination comes as no surprise to anyone who has tasted the raspberry Nutella supreme at Butchertown Bakery.