Louisville Orchestra Announces 2024–2025 Season

Conductor Teddy Abrams' 10th season includes five series across three venues.

By
Feb 14, 2024 at 1:33 pm
Teddy Abrams' 10th season with the Louisville Orchestra kicks off in October.
Teddy Abrams' 10th season with the Louisville Orchestra kicks off in October. Jon Cherry
On the heels of their first Grammy in the category “Best Classical Instrumental Solo” for their collaboration with Chinese pianist Yuja Wang, the Louisville Orchestra has announced their 2024–2025 season.

The lineup includes events in five series across three venues: Louisville Palace (Classics, Pops, Film); Whitney Hall at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts (Classics, Coffee, Pops, Film); and the Ogle Center at IU Southeast (NightLites).

Brown-Forman Foundation Classics Series
The Planets – Season Opener
Sept. 14 | 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Palace

Carmina Burana
Oct. 19 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall

Ray Chen Plays Barber
Nov. 16 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall

Midori and An Alpine Symphony
Jan. 18, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall

Teddy Conducts Der Kaiser Von Atlantis
Jan. 25, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall

Ravel’s Romantic Reverie – A Valentine’s Day Concert
Feb. 15, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall

Stravinsky’s Firebird
March 8, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall

Creators Fest – Season Finale
May 10, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall

Coffee Series
Ray Chen Plays Barber
Nov. 15 | 11:00 a.m.

Midori and An Alpine Symphony
Jan. 17, 2025 | 11:00 a.m.

Ravel’s Romantic Reverie – A Valentine’s Day Concert
Feb. 14, 2025 | 11:00 a.m.

Stravinsky’s Firebird
March 7, 2025 | 11:00 a.m.

Creators Fest
May 9, 2025 | 11:00 a.m.

Frank and Paula Harshaw Pops Series
Star Trek: Musical Voyage Through the Stars
Oct. 26 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall

Rick Steves’ Europe: A Symphonic Journey
Nov. 09 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall

Holiday Pops
Dec. 14 | 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Palace

Decades: Back to the 80s
Feb. 22, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Palace

A Night of Symphonic Boy Bands
March 22, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall

Exciting Special Guest to Be Announced
April 18, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall

Film Series
(Un)Silent Film: Nosferatu
Oct. 23 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall

The Nightmare Before Christmas
Nov. 23 | 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Palace

Raiders of the Lost Ark
Feb. 19, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Palace

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1
April 09, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Palace

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
April 11, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Palace

NightLites Series
Star Trek: Musical Voyage Through the Stars
Oct. 25 | 7:30 p.m.
Ogle Center at IU Southeast

Handel’s Messiah
Dec. 6 | 7:30 p.m.
Ogle Center at IU Southeast

Time For Three
Feb. 7, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Ogle Center at IU Southeast

Stravinsky’s Firebird
March 07, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Ogle Center at IU Southeast

About The Author

Aria Baci

Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.

