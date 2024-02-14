Louisville Orchestra Announces 2024–2025 Season

On the heels of their first Grammy in the category “Best Classical Instrumental Solo” for their collaboration with Chinese pianist Yuja Wang, the Louisville Orchestra has announced their 2024–2025 season.The lineup includes events in five series across three venues: Louisville Palace (Classics, Pops, Film); Whitney Hall at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts (Classics, Coffee, Pops, Film); and the Ogle Center at IU Southeast (NightLites).Sept. 14 | 7:30 p.m.Oct. 19 | 7:30 p.m.Nov. 16 | 7:30 p.m.Jan. 18, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.Jan. 25, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.Feb. 15, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.March 8, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.May 10, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.Nov. 15 | 11:00 a.m.Jan. 17, 2025 | 11:00 a.m.Feb. 14, 2025 | 11:00 a.m.March 7, 2025 | 11:00 a.m.May 9, 2025 | 11:00 a.m.Oct. 26 | 7:30 p.m.Nov. 09 | 7:30 p.m.Dec. 14 | 7:30 p.m.Feb. 22, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.March 22, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.April 18, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.Oct. 23 | 7:30 p.m.Nov. 23 | 7:30 p.m.Feb. 19, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.April 09, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.April 11, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.Oct. 25 | 7:30 p.m.Dec. 6 | 7:30 p.m.Feb. 7, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.March 07, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.