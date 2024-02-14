Louisville Orchestra Announces 2024–2025 Season

On the heels of their first Grammy in the category “Best Classical Instrumental Solo” for their collaboration with Chinese pianist Yuja Wang, the Louisville Orchestra has announced their 2024–2025 season.
The lineup includes events in five series across three venues: Louisville Palace (Classics, Pops, Film); Whitney Hall at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts (Classics, Coffee, Pops, Film); and the Ogle Center at IU Southeast (NightLites).
Brown-Forman Foundation Classics Series
The Planets – Season Opener
Sept. 14 | 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Palace
Carmina Burana
Oct. 19 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall
Ray Chen Plays Barber
Nov. 16 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall
Midori and An Alpine Symphony
Jan. 18, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall
Teddy Conducts Der Kaiser Von Atlantis
Jan. 25, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall
Ravel’s Romantic Reverie – A Valentine’s Day Concert
Feb. 15, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall
Stravinsky’s Firebird
March 8, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall
Creators Fest – Season Finale
May 10, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall
Coffee Series
Ray Chen Plays Barber
Nov. 15 | 11:00 a.m.
Midori and An Alpine Symphony
Jan. 17, 2025 | 11:00 a.m.
Ravel’s Romantic Reverie – A Valentine’s Day Concert
Feb. 14, 2025 | 11:00 a.m.
Stravinsky’s Firebird
March 7, 2025 | 11:00 a.m.
Creators Fest
May 9, 2025 | 11:00 a.m.
Frank and Paula Harshaw Pops Series
Star Trek: Musical Voyage Through the Stars
Oct. 26 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall
Rick Steves’ Europe: A Symphonic Journey
Nov. 09 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall
Holiday Pops
Dec. 14 | 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Palace
Decades: Back to the 80s
Feb. 22, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Palace
A Night of Symphonic Boy Bands
March 22, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall
Exciting Special Guest to Be Announced
April 18, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall
Film Series
(Un)Silent Film: Nosferatu
Oct. 23 | 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Hall
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Nov. 23 | 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Palace
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Feb. 19, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Palace
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1
April 09, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Palace
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
April 11, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Palace
NightLites Series
Star Trek: Musical Voyage Through the Stars
Oct. 25 | 7:30 p.m.
Ogle Center at IU Southeast
Handel’s Messiah
Dec. 6 | 7:30 p.m.
Ogle Center at IU Southeast
Time For Three
Feb. 7, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Ogle Center at IU Southeast
Stravinsky’s Firebird
March 07, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Ogle Center at IU Southeast