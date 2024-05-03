Louisville Musician ÅNGEL 004 Challenges The Horse Racing Industry

Louisville-born musical artist ÅNGEL 004 uses playfulness and rhythm to make commentary about the effects of the Kentucky Derby on horses in her new song "HORSE TORNÅDO." ÅNGEL 004 is an experimental pop artist who performs what she calls "freåk pop," a genre distinct to her music that incorporates a full spectrum of pop influences. The accent mark over the letter a in the genre name is not only a way to indicate the sound of the letter, but also to link the genre to the name of the artist herself.
Released digitally April 8 on all streaming platforms, "HORSE TORNÅDO" is a hyperpop (-ish) bop with a sultry vocal delivery. The narrative flow of the lyrics follows her thoughts on the Kentucky Derby: "This song is written from the perspective of a horse living in a carousel where they spend their days entrapped in a 'horse tornado,' until realizing that what lies beyond their current condition of life is freedom," says ÅNGEL 004. The song modulates from a cheerful, country-inflected tone to a macabre electro sound with the haunting lyrics: "Unless the carousel of life gets cracked and we get thrown off of the horse's back / If we keep quiet, they'll never see that all these horses were meant to be free."
The song is a direct response to the Kentucky Derby in 2023, when 12 horses died in the days leading up to the race, two of which died on Derby Day. ÅNGEL 004 uses her song as commentary on the treatment of racehorses and the effects of racing on their health. The song is a call for reform in the sport, challenging owners and trainers to cherish the horses, instead of exploiting horses to the point of fatality.
The video for "HORSE TORNÅDO" was filmed on location at an abandoned carousel park in Boston by New York-based writer, producer, and director Brandi Divine. It is an American Sign Language (ASL)-friendly video, with lyrics translated by ASL coach Brittany Rupik.
In addition to the costumes, props, and back-up dancers at ÅNGEL 004's live performances, there is also choreography that incorporates ASL, which she hopes will foster inclusivity for the deaf and hard of hearing in live music spaces. Rupik coaches ÅNGEL 004 to perform the songs.
