Louisville's Bourbon Country Chefs Name Butchertown Bakery Chef, 'Pastry Chef Of The Year'

Butchertown Bakery’s pastry chef, Amanda Johnson has won Bourbon Country Chefs “Pastry Chef of the Year.”
Bourbon Country Chefs is a local chapter of the American Culinary Federation, which was established in 1929 as the premiere professional organization for North America’s chefs. The organization provides certifications, education and resources to its members.
Johnson’s win has been celebrated by her Butchertown Bakery family and their fans.
“Winning Pastry Chef of the Year means the world to me,” Johnson told LEO. “Having my peers see all my hard work and say we see you!”
Asked what her favorite pastry is, Johnson said, “My favorite pastry is the cinnamon danish — warm, add bacon.”
Chef Johnson is excited to be part of the local food scene which has nurtured some of America’s — and certainly Louisville’s — most celebrated chefs like Chef Edward Lee and Chef Demaris Phillips.
“My favorite thing about Louisville food culture is it’s always changing and always fresh and new things to try and see,” said Johnson.
Butchertown Bakery is open at 743 E. Market daily from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.