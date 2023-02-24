14+ Fish Frys in Louisville To Get Your Fix During Lent 2024

It's Lent, a season when Catholics normally abstain from eating meat (other than fish) on Fridays, but you don't have to be Catholic to enjoy a good ol' neighborhood fish fry. If you're looking for a fish fry in and around Louisville, check out our list below.

If we missed your favorite fish fry joint, let us know at [email protected].

Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church

1395 Girard Dr., Louisville

Feb. 23, Mar. 1-3

Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in & carryout)

Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, brownies, cookies

All Saints Catholic Church

410 Main Cross, Taylorsville

Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22

Dinner: 4-7 p.m. (Dine-in & carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, hush puppies

St. Aloysius, Shepherdsville

224 Abbott St., Shepherdsville

Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22

Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in, carryout, and drive-through)

Menu: fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries

Church of the Annunciation

105 Main St., Shelbyville

Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, french fries, baked potato, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

Ascension Catholic Parish

4600 Lynnbrook Dr., Louisville

Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22

Dinner: 4:30-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, onion rings, french fries, green beans

St. Augustine Catholic Church

1310 West Broadway, Louisville

Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dinner: 2-6 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, green beans, pies

St. Bernadette Church

6500 St. Bernadette Ave., Prospect

Mar. 1-15

Dinner: 5-9 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, desserts

St. Edward Catholic Church

9608 Sue Helen Dr., Louisville

Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22

Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp basket, homemade cheese pizza, hush puppies, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

St. Francis of Assisi

1960 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22

Dinner: 5-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, french fries, baked potato, green beans

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church

155 Stringer Ln, Mt. Washington

Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22

Dinner: 4-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

Holy Family Catholic Church

3938 Poplar Level Rd., Louisville

Feb. 9-23, Mar. 1-22

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Dinner: 4-7 p.m. (Dine or carryout)

Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans

Immaculate Conception, La Grange

502 N 5th Ave., La Grange

Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22

Dinner: 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: boston scrod fish, shrimp basket, pizza, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

Saint Lawrence Catholic Church

1925 Lewiston Dr., Shively

Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22

Dinner: 5-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: Fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans, baked beans, macaroni & cheese

Saint Margaret Mary

7813 Shelbyville Rd., Louisville

Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-8

Dinner: 5-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: Fish sandwich, baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

St. Paul Catholic Church

6901 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22

Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries