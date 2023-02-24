14+ Fish Frys in Louisville To Get Your Fix During Lent 2024

It's Lent, a season when Catholics normally abstain from eating meat (other than fish) on Fridays, but you don't have to be Catholic to enjoy a good ol' neighborhood fish fry. If you're looking for a fish fry in and around Louisville, check out our list below.
If we missed your favorite fish fry joint, let us know at [email protected].
Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church
1395 Girard Dr., Louisville
Feb. 23, Mar. 1-3
Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in & carryout)
Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, brownies, cookies
All Saints Catholic Church
410 Main Cross, Taylorsville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 4-7 p.m. (Dine-in & carryout)
Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, hush puppies
St. Aloysius, Shepherdsville
224 Abbott St., Shepherdsville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in, carryout, and drive-through)
Menu: fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries
Church of the Annunciation
105 Main St., Shelbyville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, french fries, baked potato, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies
Ascension Catholic Parish
4600 Lynnbrook Dr., Louisville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 4:30-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, onion rings, french fries, green beans
St. Augustine Catholic Church
1310 West Broadway, Louisville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Lunch: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Dinner: 2-6 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, green beans, pies
St. Bernadette Church
6500 St. Bernadette Ave., Prospect
Mar. 1-15
Dinner: 5-9 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, desserts
St. Edward Catholic Church
9608 Sue Helen Dr., Louisville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp basket, homemade cheese pizza, hush puppies, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies
St. Francis of Assisi
1960 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 5-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, french fries, baked potato, green beans
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
155 Stringer Ln, Mt. Washington
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 4-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies
Holy Family Catholic Church
3938 Poplar Level Rd., Louisville
Feb. 9-23, Mar. 1-22
Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Dinner: 4-7 p.m. (Dine or carryout)
Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans
Immaculate Conception, La Grange
502 N 5th Ave., La Grange
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: boston scrod fish, shrimp basket, pizza, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies
Saint Lawrence Catholic Church
1925 Lewiston Dr., Shively
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 5-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: Fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans, baked beans, macaroni & cheese
Saint Margaret Mary
7813 Shelbyville Rd., Louisville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-8
Dinner: 5-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: Fish sandwich, baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies
St. Paul Catholic Church
6901 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries