  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
Join Us for Louisville Restaurant Week February 19-25

14+ Fish Frys in Louisville To Get Your Fix During Lent 2024

Fish fries and cake wheels and coleslaw, oh my!

By
Feb 15, 2024 at 2:14 pm
Breaded fried fish fillet and potatoes with asparagus and lemon on cutting board and rustic wooden background
Breaded fried fish fillet and potatoes with asparagus and lemon on cutting board and rustic wooden background
Share on Nextdoor

It's Lent, a season when Catholics normally abstain from eating meat (other than fish) on Fridays, but you don't have to be Catholic to enjoy a good ol' neighborhood fish fry. If you're looking for a fish fry in and around Louisville, check out our list below.

If we missed your favorite fish fry joint, let us know at [email protected].

_______________________________________

Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church
1395 Girard Dr., Louisville
Feb. 23, Mar. 1-3
Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in & carryout)
Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, brownies, cookies

All Saints Catholic Church
410 Main Cross, Taylorsville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 4-7 p.m. (Dine-in & carryout)
Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, hush puppies

St. Aloysius, Shepherdsville
224 Abbott St., Shepherdsville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in, carryout, and drive-through)
Menu: fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries

Church of the Annunciation
105 Main St., Shelbyville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, french fries, baked potato, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

Ascension Catholic Parish
4600 Lynnbrook Dr., Louisville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 4:30-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, onion rings, french fries, green beans

St. Augustine Catholic Church
1310 West Broadway, Louisville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Lunch: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Dinner: 2-6 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, green beans, pies

St. Bernadette Church
6500 St. Bernadette Ave., Prospect
Mar. 1-15
Dinner: 5-9 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, desserts

St. Edward Catholic Church
9608 Sue Helen Dr., Louisville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp basket, homemade cheese pizza, hush puppies, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

St. Francis of Assisi
1960 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 5-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, french fries, baked potato, green beans

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
155 Stringer Ln, Mt. Washington
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 4-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

Holy Family Catholic Church
3938 Poplar Level Rd., Louisville
Feb. 9-23, Mar. 1-22
Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Dinner: 4-7 p.m. (Dine or carryout)
Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans

Immaculate Conception, La Grange
502 N 5th Ave., La Grange
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: boston scrod fish, shrimp basket, pizza, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

Saint Lawrence Catholic Church
1925 Lewiston Dr., Shively
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 5-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: Fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans, baked beans, macaroni & cheese

Saint Margaret Mary
7813 Shelbyville Rd., Louisville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-8
Dinner: 5-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: Fish sandwich, baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

St. Paul Catholic Church
6901 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
Feb. 16-23, Mar. 1-22
Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)
Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries

Subscribe to our Newsletter
Owner James Mourier and General Manager Sabrina Felt
By Sydney Catinna
Owner of Kizito Cookies in Louisville, Kentucky holds large box of cookies
By Erica Rucker
The Gravy Cup will feature original recipes from both professional and amateur chefs.
By Sydney Catinna
Who knew that barbecued fruit could taste so good? In skilled hands, smoked and dry-rubbed and deliciously sauced, this stringy tropical fruit turns into a dead ringer for pulled pork. Try it if you don't believe me.
By Robin Garr

All material ©2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe