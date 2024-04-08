  1. Food & Drink
Edgar Allen Poe Immersive Speakeasy Experience Comes To Louisville

Get ready for a chilling four-part cocktail experience this May.

By
Apr 8, 2024 at 4:26 pm
The pop-up speakeasy experience features cocktails based on Poe's most famous works.
Ready for a thrilling and unique cocktail experience? This Spring, you'll have the chance to enter the world of Edgar Allan Poe at a chilling pop-up speakeasy. The event will take you through a four-part interactive show and cocktail experience spotlighting the influential author’s most famous works. transport you to a bygone era

Led by the speakeasy’s lead mixologist and Poe historians, this immersive evening will transport you to a bygone era. Don't miss your chance to bring Poe's tales to life, one sip at a time.

The speakeasy will only be at The St. Catherine from May 9 until May 11. The event lasts 1 hour and 30 minutes. Tickets are $48-$55.

Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy
The St. Catherine
729 E. St. Catherine St.
May 9-11
$48-$55

Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
