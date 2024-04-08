Edgar Allen Poe Immersive Speakeasy Experience Comes To Louisville

Ready for a thrilling and unique cocktail experience? This Spring, you'll have the chance to enter the world of Edgar Allan Poe at a chilling pop-up speakeasy. The event will take you through a four-part interactive show and cocktail experience spotlighting the influential author’s most famous works. transport you to a bygone era



Led by the speakeasy’s lead mixologist and Poe historians, this immersive evening will transport you to a bygone era. Don't miss your chance to bring Poe's tales to life, one sip at a time.



The speakeasy will only be at The St. Catherine from May 9 until May 11. The event lasts 1 hour and 30 minutes. Tickets are $48-$55.

Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy

The St. Catherine

729 E. St. Catherine St.

May 9-11

$48-$55