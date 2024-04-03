Don't Miss Your Chance To Save Big With Margaritas in the 'Ville's Pre-Sale Tickets

Calling all margarita lovers! The date for LEO Weekly’s 12th Annual Margaritas in the ‘Ville contest presented by el Jimador is set!
Score big discounts with GA and VIP pre-sale tickets to see Louisville’s finest bars and restaurants bring out their best bartenders to battle for the best margarita in Louisville. At $40 (GA) and $60 (VIP), you'll want to snag these deals while they last!
Margaritas in the 'Ville takes place Thursday, August 1st at Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille and kicks off at 5:30pm. Don't miss this high-energy evening run on tequila, great food, live music, and healthy competition.
Tickets get you samples of all margaritas and local food. Best of all, you’ll get to cast your ballot for the People’s Choice Best Margarita. No matter who wins, you’ll be winning all night long.
Margaritas in the 'Ville
Captain’s Quarters
5700 Captain’s Quarters Rd
Thursday, August 1
5:30 - 9 p.m.