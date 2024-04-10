Kegs and Eggs Rolls Into Its 4th Year

On Kentucky Oaks Day, Friday May 3, the fourth annual Kegs and Eggs event will serve up a decadent selection of booze, brews, and beignets. That’s not all however, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Lou Lou (812 E. Market St.), a special menu in the style of “Cafe du Monde” in New Orleans.
There will be beignets on the patio with Chef Ellen Gil McCarty, Bloody Mary’s with Beckmann, and music by Danny Flanigan.
A percentage of sales with benefit APRON, inc., an organization that helps food industry workers in Louisville.
Here is the menu:
Rise N Shine Shrimp n Grits 32
New Orleans-style shrimp cooked in garlic, Cajun spices, crispy bits of bacon, maple syrup, over easy egg, and butter over creamy grits
Cajun Trifecta Omelet 13
4 egg cheddar omelet, spinach, tasso ham, and mushrooms
Biscuits with Crawfish Swamp Gravy 12
2 Housemade biscuits, black pepper chorizo gravy, crawfish
Breakfast Burger 18
Half pound of ground prime steak and chuck with Wild Bill’s cheese sauce, bacon and topped with a fried egg on a brioche bun. Served w/ cajun fries
French Quarter Breakfast Casserole 12
Hash browns, eggs, sausage, holy trinity vegetables, mushrooms, cajun seasoning, cheddar cheese
Banana Foster French Toast 12
Brioche bread, creamy butter syrup, cinnamon, bananas
Cajun Bennie 13
English muffin, andouille sausage, poached eggs, cajun hollandaise, skillet potatoes
Hot Brown 18
A Louisville classic! Mornay sauce, roasted turkey, smoked bacon and tomato
BLT Wrap 16
Avocado, romaine, tomatoes, bacon, Dan O's Spicy Ranch, side of fries
Sweets
Banana Pudding 9
Vanilla pudding, wafers, caramel, whipped cream, bananas
Beignets 12
Five fried fritters, chocolate mousse, powdered sugar
Bread Pudding 12
Oven-baked brioche, vanilla bourbon sauce, caramel, powdered sugar
Drinks
Goodwood Walnut Brown “Nutty By Nature” 7
Subtle chocolate and caramel lead into a nutty finish 6%
Creole Bloody Mary 14
Absolut Peppar Vodka, Tomato juice, spices, Dan O’s Rim, Crawfish Garnish
Mimosa 11
Fresh squeezed orange juice, Prosecco