Kegs and Eggs Rolls Into Its 4th Year

This Oaks Day brunch event benefits APRON, Inc in Louisville

Apr 10, 2024 at 12:56 pm
On Kentucky Oaks Day, Friday May 3, the fourth annual Kegs and Eggs event will serve up a decadent selection of booze, brews, and beignets. That’s not all however, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Lou Lou (812 E. Market St.), a special menu in the style of “Cafe du Monde” in New Orleans.

There will be beignets on the patio with Chef Ellen Gil McCarty, Bloody Mary’s with Beckmann, and music by Danny Flanigan.

A percentage of sales with benefit APRON, inc., an organization that helps food industry workers in Louisville.

Here is the menu:

Rise N Shine Shrimp n Grits 32

New Orleans-style shrimp cooked in garlic, Cajun spices, crispy bits of bacon, maple syrup, over easy egg, and butter over creamy grits

Cajun Trifecta Omelet 13

4 egg cheddar omelet, spinach, tasso ham, and mushrooms

Biscuits with Crawfish Swamp Gravy 12

2 Housemade biscuits, black pepper chorizo gravy, crawfish

Breakfast Burger 18

Half pound of ground prime steak and chuck with Wild Bill’s cheese sauce, bacon and topped with a fried egg on a brioche bun. Served w/ cajun fries

French Quarter Breakfast Casserole 12

Hash browns, eggs, sausage, holy trinity vegetables, mushrooms, cajun seasoning, cheddar cheese

Banana Foster French Toast 12

Brioche bread, creamy butter syrup, cinnamon, bananas

Cajun Bennie 13

English muffin, andouille sausage, poached eggs, cajun hollandaise, skillet potatoes

Hot Brown 18

A Louisville classic! Mornay sauce, roasted turkey, smoked bacon and tomato

BLT Wrap 16

Avocado, romaine, tomatoes, bacon, Dan O's Spicy Ranch, side of fries

Sweets

Banana Pudding 9
Vanilla pudding, wafers, caramel, whipped cream, bananas

Beignets 12

Five fried fritters, chocolate mousse, powdered sugar

Bread Pudding 12

Oven-baked brioche, vanilla bourbon sauce, caramel, powdered sugar

Drinks

Goodwood Walnut Brown “Nutty By Nature” 7

Subtle chocolate and caramel lead into a nutty finish 6%

Creole Bloody Mary 14

Absolut Peppar Vodka, Tomato juice, spices, Dan O’s Rim, Crawfish Garnish

Mimosa 11

Fresh squeezed orange juice, Prosecco

Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
