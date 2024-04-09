Beer Bash Brews Benefits For Kentucky Craft Brewers

The Kentucky Guild of Brewers will host its 7th annual Kentucky Craft Bash beer festival on Saturday, June 29 at Waterfront Park’s Festival Plaza.

Tickets with early bird pricing are available for just a few more days.

Early Bird Tickets will be sold until April 15. Prices are $55 and $60 for VIP. After April 15, tickets will increase by $5 to $55 and $65. These can be purchased here.

Festival Plaza will become the largest taproom in the state featuring craft beers, cider, sake, and seltzers made by over 50 Kentucky breweries. The brewers and brewery staff will be on hand pouring up the drinks and giving the public a chance to meet and greet to learn more about how they make their products.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, a craft beer advocacy nonprofit.