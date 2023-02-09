Here's A List Of Louisville-Specific Pickup Lines To Try This Valentine's Day

Just for fun (and because it's that time of year), the LEO staff put together a list of pickup lines about our fair city.
Did we forget any? Let us know at [email protected] or on our social media, and we'll update this later with our favorites from readers.
- Are you a Derby horse? ’Cause I want to ride you in front of thousands of people.
- Are you the front window of Mag Bar? ’Cause I’d hit that.
- Are you traffic in front of Cardinal Stadium? ‘Cause I’d pay lots of money to get stuck in you for hours.
- Are you Spaghetti Junction? ‘Cause your curves are driving me crazy.
- Are you the Ohio River? ‘Cause I’m trying to get dirty.
- Are you Muhammad Ali? ‘Cause you knock me out.
- Are you Volare? ‘Cause I’ve been trying to get into you for months.
- Are you the smell in Butchertown? ‘Cause you take my breath away.
- Are you a pothole? ‘Cause I want to fill you up.
- Do you work for UPS? ‘Cause I want you to handle my package.
- Is that the downtown Slugger in your pants or are you just happy to see me?
- Are you a fine glass of bourbon? 'Cause I bet you go down smooth.
- Are you a Jack Harlow song? 'Cause you’re "First Class."
- Are you Gov. Beshear? ‘Cause my mom would love you.
- Are you parking on Bardstown Road? ‘Cause you’re way too hard to find.
- Are you Greg Fischer's city documents? 'Cause I don't want to share you with anybody.
- Is your daddy Mitch McConnell? 'Cause your shell is hard to crack.
- Are you a LEO issue? ‘Cause I’m trying to pick you up.
"Are you a Louisville meteorologist during a snow forecast? ‘Cause I’ve got 3” you can overhype." — Mike Moll/@mikermoll (Twitter)
"Are you a turn signal? Because I won't use you, baby." — u/noobvin (Reddit)
"Are you Top Golf? Cuz you light up my whole world." — u/PepsiMoondog (Reddit)
"Are you the Can Opener? Cause I wanna be jammed inside you." — Jesse B./@JesseUno (Twitter)