Bourbon, Ballet, and Benz Come Together For Derby Season

An art exhibition and auction benefitting Louisville Ballet opens April 11.

By
Apr 9, 2024 at 1:25 pm
An art exhibition presented by Bourbon with Heart will feature 20 hand-painted bourbon bottles and 20 hand-painted ballet pointe shoes, each designed by a local artist. Among the artists are painter Ashya Watkins: painter and muralist Kellene Turner; and multimedia artist Chahta Noir, founder the Okike platform for Black creatives. A portion of the final auction prices will be donated to Louisville Ballet.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Bourbon with Heart leverages the cultural influence and culinary popularity of Bourbon to promote Kentucky's art community in the hope that it will provide Kentuckians with better access to arts experiences regardless of age, race, class, gender, or ability. Bourbon with Heart also raise funds for other non-profit organizations — like Louisville Ballet.

Louisville Ballet will use funds raised in the Bourbon, Ballet, and Benz auction to help support its community programs, including the Ballet Bound program that offers free classical ballet training to aspiring young dancers from Greater Louisville.

Bourbon, Ballet, and Benz
Mercedes Benz of Louisville Showroom
2520 Terra Crossing Blvd.

Thursday, April 11
6:00 p.m.

Dress Code: business casual to cocktail attire
Tickets: $25 including two drinks

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
