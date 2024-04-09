Bourbon, Ballet, and Benz Come Together For Derby Season

An art exhibition presented by Bourbon with Heart will feature 20 hand-painted bourbon bottles and 20 hand-painted ballet pointe shoes, each designed by a local artist. Among the artists are painter Ashya Watkins: painter and muralist Kellene Turner; and multimedia artist Chahta Noir, founder the Okike platform for Black creatives. A portion of the final auction prices will be donated to Louisville Ballet.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Bourbon with Heart leverages the cultural influence and culinary popularity of Bourbon to promote Kentucky's art community in the hope that it will provide Kentuckians with better access to arts experiences regardless of age, race, class, gender, or ability. Bourbon with Heart also raise funds for other non-profit organizations — like Louisville Ballet.

Louisville Ballet will use funds raised in the Bourbon, Ballet, and Benz auction to help support its community programs, including the Ballet Bound program that offers free classical ballet training to aspiring young dancers from Greater Louisville.

Bourbon, Ballet, and Benz

Mercedes Benz of Louisville Showroom

2520 Terra Crossing Blvd.

Thursday, April 11

6:00 p.m.

Dress Code: business casual to cocktail attire

Tickets: $25 including two drinks