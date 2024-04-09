The 2024 Big Stomp Music Festival Lineup Is Here

The full lineup for the 2024 Big Stomp Music Festival is here. Formerly known as PeteFest, it is the first music festival in the country to focus on mental health and wellness. The festival will return for its eighth year at Jones Field, a 90-acre nature preserve in southeastern Jefferson County adjacent to the Parkland’s Turkey Run park.



More than 30 musical acts will perform across three stages. The full live band lineup is: BADBADNOTGOOD, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, The Black Angels, Bully, Ben Sollee, Saxsquatch, Jake Banfield, The Bibelhauser Brothers, Doom Gong, White Wooly, Lacey Guthrie, So It Was, Shannon Vetter and the Sleepless Pilgrims, Pleasure Boys, Future Killer, and Yapa.

Local electronic music ambassadors Transmit Productions have curated the most expansive collection of electronic music artists to appear at a local festival in Louisville history, representing techno, house, jungle, acid, trance, and electro styles. The full Transit lineup is: DJ Craze, Dubtribe Sound System, Kenny Glasgow, Jay Tripwire, Holmar aka Acid Tourist, Philipp Jung, Silly Girl Carmen, Christopher Mohn, Raydium, Morris Koad, Angel 004, Trevor Lamont, Angel of the Bottomless Pit, Bonedaddy, and Nikkid.

The Big Stomp Festival was established in 2017 to honor Louisville native Peter J. "Pete" Jones, who struggled with depression in his early teen years and ended his own life at the age of 23 in 2016. The Jones family established a non-profit called The Pete Foundation for Depression Prevention to help young people and their families who experience the same conditions Pete did. The Pete Foundation is dedicated to destigmatizing mental health and expanding access to mental health crisis intervention.

In addition to music, The Big Stomp offers festival-goers the opportunity to learn about healthy habits, practices, and mindfulness through activities including: Open Doors Open Minds, presented by Renewal by Andersen; a Nutrition Nook, sponsored by Kroger with support from 80 Acres Farms; Love, Tito's collaborative coloring wall; a mocktail bar called The "If This Is You" Saloon; and equine therapy.

New in 2024 is the Glamping camping village offered by The Pop-Up BNB. Stay Friday and Saturday nights in pre-pitched tents. Choose from one or two queen airbeds, or a memory foam mattress with an elevated bed frame. All tents include bed(s), linens, floor rugs, décor, lighting, luggage rack, camp chairs and side table.

Two-day passes start at $79, and youth passes (for ages 0–14 years) are free with a paid adult pass. The Big Bundle VIP weekend pass is $220. Full ticket details can be found online at the official The Big Stomp website.

