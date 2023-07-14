Team LEO Wins Big At Louisville SPJ Awards

Your LEO Weekly Team did alright at the annual Louisville Society of Professional Journalists Awards dinner last night. Team LEO won first in the following categories:

Carolyn Brown – Feature Writing for “Higher Power: How Psanctuary, Louisville’s Psychedelic Mushroom Church, Finds Faith With Fungi”

Josh Wood – Personality/Profile Writing for “The Doctor Is In: Racing Louisville Star Nadia Nadim’s Journey From Afghanistan To Kentucky”

Josh Wood – Crime, Courts, Criminal Justice Reporting for “Louisville Police 2020 Protest Plan Warned Of Wheelchair-Bound Human Shields, Officer Impersonation,” “LMPD Training Materials Portrayed Police As Avengers Who Carry Out God’s Wrath,” and “No Internal Investigation Nearly 2 Years After Louisville Police Officer Shot Pepper Balls At Reporter.”

During his time at LEO, Josh Wood reported on policing in Louisville. His work was referenced in the Department of Justice’s 90-page investigative report into the LMPD that was released in March. For that work, Josh received “Journalist of the Year.”

The Journalist of the Year award recognizes the overall work and excellence in reporting that had a direct and significant impact on the city. Josh’s work did that in big ways. We are super proud of his work and the chance we got to have him on our team.

Other recognitions: (2nd place)

Carolyn Brown – Personality/ Profile Writing and Best Picture Story

Erica Rucker – Editorial Writing

Josh Wood – Enterprise/Investigative reporting

Good Job Team LEO!

