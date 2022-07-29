5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (7/29)

Friday

The Dark Market

Art Sanctuary

$5 | 9 p.m.

Similar to the night market in “What We Do In The Shadows,” this Dark Market is for all you creepy ghouls and ghosts out there. There will be music provided by a surprise “Dark Music Specialist,” vendors from The Dark Market, food by Tacos La Chaparrita, and drinks by Lany StarDust. The Facebook description says it best: “Come out and help keep the dancefloor barely alive as we celebrate the glum drudgery of our dreadful existence.”

Fringe Festival (July 29–31)

Whirling Tiger & Old Louisville Coffee Co-op

Prices and times vary

Louisville Fringe Festival is a collection of indie arts productions that range from theater to music to comedy and sometimes all of the above. With performances at the Whirling Tiger and a reading series at the Old Louisville Coffee Co-op, this festival is happening at two venues. Read more about this unique festival here.

Flyover Over Film Festival (July 29–31)

Speed Cinema

$8-$12 | Times vary

The 12th annual Flyover Film Festival is back at the Speed Cinema. All the films featured have ties to Kentucky, and filmmakers will be available for Q&As after screenings. Tickets are $8 for Speed and Louisville Film Society members, $12 for general admission. And you can watch all the trailers here.

Saturday

Buy Local Fair

Louisville Water Tower

$6-$8 parking | Noon-6 p.m.

The name says it all. Keep Louisville Weird by supporting local businesses at this fair hosted by the Louisville Independent Business Association (LIBA). Admission is free but parking is $8 at the gate ($6 if you buy early on the LIBA website). You can find all the vendors and activities listed here.

Sunday

Trivia Night

West Sixth Brewing

Free | 5-6 p.m.

It’s been a busy weekend, but you still want to make the most of your final day off. Head to West Sixth NuLu for a trivia night in the beer garden. Bartender and trivia whiz Jake will be hosting, as you compete for prizes and down a few brews. RSVP to the event for updates and theme announcements.

