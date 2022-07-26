Here Are All The Vendors And Activities At The Buy Local Fair This Weekend

This Saturday, July 30, the Louisville Independent Business Association (LIBA) will host the Buy Local Fair from noon to 6 p.m. at the Louisville Water Tower Park (3005 River Road).

Admission will be free and parking will be $6 in advance (you can buy yours at this link) or $8 at the gate. Bikes will get free parking. The event will also have free water bottle refills and a misting tent, courtesy of Louisville Water.

Activities:

At 2 p.m., Rainbow Blossom will host a cooking competition with all local ingredients, pitting Chef Jeff Dailey of Proof on Main against Chef Henry Wesley of 8UP .

DJ Kim Sorise will provide music.

MELANnaire will host a marketplace for local Black businesses.

You can also participate in a silent auction that starts this Thursday. Check out this link for more info.

You’ll be able to buy liquor samples and bottles at the Cox’s and Evergreen Liquors Tent.

Young business owners will sell their products at the Kidpreneur Market from noon to 3 p.m.

TARC will have an electric bus on-site and guests will be able to practice loading and unloading a bicycle.

Carmichael’s Bookstore will host a Kids Fun Zone with Jenga, bubbles, face painting, crafts, the Busy Bus and more.

Vendors (over 100):

502 Hemp Wellness Center

Adore Me Shoes

Aesha’s African Baskets

Al Dia en America

Amiracle Ade Lemonade Stand

Amish Hills Furniture

Ashtree Therapeutics

Asteria Labs Inc.

Barn Doors and More

Belmar Floral Events

Blackswandesigns

Bohemian Monkey

Broadway Nutrition

BW Creations

Candles by Jenni

Canopy Certified Inc.

Cardinal Moving

Carmichael’s Bookstore

Chalk It Up Kentucky

Clayton & Crume

Colon Cancer Prevention Project

Comfy Cow

Compass Christian Church

Cox’s Spirit Shoppes

Critter Creations Plus

Crowler Catering

Curbside Bin Bath

Dependable Dumpsters

Derby City Curling Club

Dreck Metal Knife Co.

Eclipse Bank

ELIXIR Kombucha

Falls City Eye Care

Fauver Law Office, PLLC

Foot Forward Fund

Four Pegs Smokehouse & Bar

Foxhollow Farm

Garage Pig Print Works

Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company

Gimme Some Suga Signature Cotton Candy & Mobile Cart

Green District Salads

Hazelbaker Design Co.

Hectare’s CBD Innovations

Heine Brothers’ Coffee

HighVibe Living / HighVibe Healing Arts Academy

Honest Home

Humble Henry Designs

IMME

JessiKay Henna

Kathy’s Shoppe

Kentucky Made & More

Key Beverages

Lane & Edwards Violins

Lendenwood Goods

LHOME

Little Dog’s Pawstry Shoppe

Longshot Lobsta

Lorelai and Lottie

Lotus Counseling and Wellness Center

Louisville Academy of Fine Arts

Louisville Grows, Inc.

Louisville Public Media

Louisville Salt Cave

Louisville Tree Service

Lucky Cat Cafe & Lounge

Massage on Mellwood

Matamart

McClanahan School of Irish Dance

MELANnaire Marketplace

Melissa Gaddie

Milestone Lending

Mortgage Network Inc.

Nanz & Kraft Florists

Ntaba Coffee Haus

Owen and Mae

Parks Alliance of Louisville

Pax Rosa

Peace of the Earth

Peppers-R-Paradise

Philly’s Best Frozen Desserts

Quest Outdoors

Rain and Shine

Rainbow Blossom

Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs

Six Degrees Real Estate

SnoWhat Snoballs

Stack Insurance Agency

Steel & Leaf CBD Dispensary

TaDah Shades and Strokes

Tattoo Charlie’s

The Arrow Fund

The Busy Bus

The Presley Post

The Sewing Kit

TOZA

Transit Authority of River City (TARC)

Turtle Tree Acupuncture

UP Designs

Whet Your Palette

Whitney Yadon Art

Winking Owl Soap Company

Woodworking Maniak

Yoga East, Inc.

Zi Olive

zydeco tree

LEO is one of the event’s media sponsors.

You can also preview The Buy Local Fair in this video:

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.