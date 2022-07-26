Here Are All The Vendors And Activities At The Buy Local Fair This Weekend

This Saturday, July 30, the Louisville Independent Business Association (LIBA) will host the Buy Local Fair from noon to 6 p.m. at the Louisville Water Tower Park (3005 River Road).
Admission will be free and parking will be $6 in advance (you can buy yours at this link) or $8 at the gate. Bikes will get free parking. The event will also have free water bottle refills and a misting tent, courtesy of Louisville Water.
Activities:
- At 2 p.m., Rainbow Blossom will host a cooking competition with all local ingredients, pitting Chef Jeff Dailey of Proof on Main against Chef Henry Wesley of 8UP.
- DJ Kim Sorise will provide music.
- MELANnaire will host a marketplace for local Black businesses.
- You can also participate in a silent auction that starts this Thursday. Check out this link for more info.
- You’ll be able to buy liquor samples and bottles at the Cox’s and Evergreen Liquors Tent.
- Young business owners will sell their products at the Kidpreneur Market from noon to 3 p.m.
- TARC will have an electric bus on-site and guests will be able to practice loading and unloading a bicycle.
- Carmichael’s Bookstore will host a Kids Fun Zone with Jenga, bubbles, face painting, crafts, the Busy Bus and more.
Vendors (over 100):
- 502 Hemp Wellness Center
- Adore Me Shoes
- Aesha’s African Baskets
- Al Dia en America
- Amiracle Ade Lemonade Stand
- Amish Hills Furniture
- Ashtree Therapeutics
- Asteria Labs Inc.
- Barn Doors and More
- Belmar Floral Events
- Blackswandesigns
- Bohemian Monkey
- Broadway Nutrition
- BW Creations
- Candles by Jenni
- Canopy Certified Inc.
- Cardinal Moving
- Carmichael’s Bookstore
- Chalk It Up Kentucky
- Clayton & Crume
- Colon Cancer Prevention Project
- Comfy Cow
- Compass Christian Church
- Cox’s Spirit Shoppes
- Critter Creations Plus
- Crowler Catering
- Curbside Bin Bath
- Dependable Dumpsters
- Derby City Curling Club
- Dreck Metal Knife Co.
- Eclipse Bank
- ELIXIR Kombucha
- Falls City Eye Care
- Fauver Law Office, PLLC
- Foot Forward Fund
- Four Pegs Smokehouse & Bar
- Foxhollow Farm
- Garage Pig Print Works
- Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company
- Gimme Some Suga Signature Cotton Candy & Mobile Cart
- Green District Salads
- Hazelbaker Design Co.
- Hectare’s CBD Innovations
- Heine Brothers’ Coffee
- HighVibe Living / HighVibe Healing Arts Academy
- Honest Home
- Humble Henry Designs
- IMME
- JessiKay Henna
- Kathy’s Shoppe
- Kentucky Made & More
- Key Beverages
- Lane & Edwards Violins
- Lendenwood Goods
- LHOME
- Little Dog’s Pawstry Shoppe
- Longshot Lobsta
- Lorelai and Lottie
- Lotus Counseling and Wellness Center
- Louisville Academy of Fine Arts
- Louisville Grows, Inc.
- Louisville Public Media
- Louisville Salt Cave
- Louisville Tree Service
- Lucky Cat Cafe & Lounge
- Massage on Mellwood
- Matamart
- McClanahan School of Irish Dance
- MELANnaire Marketplace
- Melissa Gaddie
- Milestone Lending
- Mortgage Network Inc.
- Nanz & Kraft Florists
- Ntaba Coffee Haus
- Owen and Mae
- Parks Alliance of Louisville
- Pax Rosa
- Peace of the Earth
- Peppers-R-Paradise
- Philly’s Best Frozen Desserts
- Quest Outdoors
- Rain and Shine
- Rainbow Blossom
- Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs
- Six Degrees Real Estate
- SnoWhat Snoballs
- Stack Insurance Agency
- Steel & Leaf CBD Dispensary
- TaDah Shades and Strokes
- Tattoo Charlie’s
- The Arrow Fund
- The Busy Bus
- The Presley Post
- The Sewing Kit
- TOZA
- Transit Authority of River City (TARC)
- Turtle Tree Acupuncture
- UP Designs
- Whet Your Palette
- Whitney Yadon Art
- Winking Owl Soap Company
- Woodworking Maniak
- Yoga East, Inc.
- Zi Olive
- zydeco tree
LEO is one of the event’s media sponsors.
You can also preview The Buy Local Fair in this video:
