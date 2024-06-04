Wawa Officially Breaks Ground On New Louisville Store This Week

On Wednesday, June 5, Wawa will officially break ground in Louisville on the first stores in the state of Kentucky. The popular convenience and fuel stations are set to bring locals a taste of the Wawa unique culture and history to the Bluegrass. The store will be located at 9650 Preston Crossing Blvd.

Founded in 1803 in New Jersey, and first incorporated as a textile manufacturer. Wawa opened its first dairy farm 100 years ago and has consistently produced high quality milk products. Wawa was named after the area in Pennsylvania where the farm was built. The name comes from the word Native Americans in the area called their favorite game meat, Canadian geese.

In addition to the groundbreaking ceremony which will happen from 9 – 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the company will announce its local non-profit partners. On the same day, a groundbreaking will also be held in Lexington.

On hand for the groundbreaking will be:

John Poplawski, Vice President & Chief Real Estate Officer

Joe Collins, Director of Store Operations, Wawa

State and local officials

Dare to Care Food Bank

Special Olympics Kentucky

Wawa’s mascot, Wally Goose

VIP customers

Wawa is a privately-held, family-owned company operating in eight states and Washington, D.C.