Applications Are Now Open For The Louisville Metro Youth Cabinet

Ever thought about serving your community, but don’t know where to start? Now might be your chance.

The Louisville Metro Youth Cabinet is now accepting applications for new members for its 2025 team. The cabinet serves to advocate for the city’s youngest members, and speaks directly to the mayor and metro council as an advisory panel, while developing leadership skills in each of its members.

Louisvillians who are ages 16 to 24 are eligible to apply for a one-year term, with the application deadline approaching on Sept. 30.

Members will meet with leaders throughout the Metro government, as well as other community, faith and corporate leaders. They’ll gain knowledge of the city’s efforts to curb violence while building up their own resumes to future endeavors.

For those interested, they will also receive 40+ community service hours and a $1,000 yearly stipend for their efforts.