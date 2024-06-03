TARC Will Host Open-House Meetings Regarding Proposed Service Reductions

TARC is inviting the local community to participate in two open-house meetings to discuss the proposed service reduction changes. These are scheduled to take effect on June 30 and are seeking to address the project fiscal issues that TARC is facing.
For 22 of TARC’s 30 fixed-route bus lines, these changes could affect 22 of them. Of that 22, 19 will have frequency reductions and the other three — considered least-used — will be eliminated.
Eight service levels will remain the same and TARC3 paratransit will not be changed or affected.
The meeting dates for the public are:
Tuesday, June 4, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Union Station, 1000 West Broadway
Wednesday, June 5, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Douglass Boulevard Christian Church, 2005 Douglass Blvd.
If concerned citizens are unable to attend the meetings, there are other ways to provide feedback and thoughts on the changes.
The public can submit comments through:
TARC’s online comment system
TARC’s social media platforms
Customer Care Line: 502-585-1234
Email: [email protected]
In-person at TARC Union Station (1000 West Broadway)
Facts about proposed route adjustment (from TARC Fact Sheet)
TARC is proposing the following changes effective June 30, 2024. All remaining routes will maintain their current hours and frequencies on Saturdays and Sundays.
Routes with no service changes
Route #4 Fourth Street
Route #10 Dixie Rapid
Route #22 Twenty Second Street
Route #23 Broadway
Route #28 Preston Highway
Route #75 Bluegrass Circulator
Route #93 UPS Shuttle-UofL-JCTC
Route #99 UPS Shuttle West Louisville
Routes to be adjusted
Route #2 UPS Second Street
Route #6 Sixth Street
Route #12 Twelfth Street
Route #15 Market Street
Route #17 Bardstown Road
Route #18 Dixie Highway
Route #19 Muhammad Ali Blvd
Route #21 Chestnut Street
Route #25 Oak-Westport Crosstown
Route #27 Hill Street
Route #29 Eastern Parkway
Route #31 Shelbyville Road
Route #40 Taylorsville Road
Route #43 Portland Poplar Level
Route #52 Medical Center Circulator
Route #63 Crums Lane
Route #71 Jefferson-Louisville-New Albany
Route #72 Clarksville
Route #94 Cardinal Shuttle
Discontinued routes
Route #46 National Turnpike-Outer Loop
Route #73 West Louisville-River Ridge
Route #74 Chamberlain Lane-River Ridge