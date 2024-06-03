TARC Will Host Open-House Meetings Regarding Proposed Service Reductions

TARC is inviting the local community to participate in two open-house meetings to discuss the proposed service reduction changes. These are scheduled to take effect on June 30 and are seeking to address the project fiscal issues that TARC is facing.

For 22 of TARC’s 30 fixed-route bus lines, these changes could affect 22 of them. Of that 22, 19 will have frequency reductions and the other three — considered least-used — will be eliminated.

Eight service levels will remain the same and TARC3 paratransit will not be changed or affected.

The meeting dates for the public are:

Tuesday, June 4, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Union Station, 1000 West Broadway

Wednesday, June 5, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Douglass Boulevard Christian Church, 2005 Douglass Blvd.

If concerned citizens are unable to attend the meetings, there are other ways to provide feedback and thoughts on the changes.

The public can submit comments through:

TARC’s online comment system

TARC’s social media platforms

Customer Care Line: 502-585-1234

Email: [email protected]

In-person at TARC Union Station (1000 West Broadway)

Facts about proposed route adjustment (from TARC Fact Sheet)

TARC is proposing the following changes effective June 30, 2024. All remaining routes will maintain their current hours and frequencies on Saturdays and Sundays.

Routes with no service changes

Route #4 Fourth Street

Route #10 Dixie Rapid

Route #22 Twenty Second Street

Route #23 Broadway

Route #28 Preston Highway

Route #75 Bluegrass Circulator

Route #93 UPS Shuttle-UofL-JCTC

Route #99 UPS Shuttle West Louisville

Routes to be adjusted

Route #2 UPS Second Street

Route #6 Sixth Street

Route #12 Twelfth Street

Route #15 Market Street

Route #17 Bardstown Road

Route #18 Dixie Highway

Route #19 Muhammad Ali Blvd

Route #21 Chestnut Street

Route #25 Oak-Westport Crosstown

Route #27 Hill Street

Route #29 Eastern Parkway

Route #31 Shelbyville Road

Route #40 Taylorsville Road

Route #43 Portland Poplar Level

Route #52 Medical Center Circulator

Route #63 Crums Lane

Route #71 Jefferson-Louisville-New Albany

Route #72 Clarksville

Route #94 Cardinal Shuttle

Discontinued routes

Route #46 National Turnpike-Outer Loop

Route #73 West Louisville-River Ridge

Route #74 Chamberlain Lane-River Ridge