  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News

PopCon Returning To Louisville This August

PopCon Indy will start as early as this weekend

By
Apr 24, 2024 at 11:32 am
PopCon will feature many popular figures in media during the weekend.
PopCon will feature many popular figures in media during the weekend. PopCon
Share on Nextdoor

PopCon Louisville is headed back to town from Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25 at the Kentucky International Convention Center, offering fun for fans from meeting celebrities to taking part in fun workshops during the weekend.


“We are excited to bring PopCon Louisville back for its second year," Kris Keys Co-Founder of PopCon, said in a press release. “We have listened to our attendees' feedback and planned an even more immersive and captivating event. Our goal is to provide fans with more reasons to attend, with a focus on creating engaging experiences and fostering a sense of community."


Attendees can look forward to an even greater show floor experience, including the return of free trading cards, and new experience at the event, which event organizers say promises to give fans fun times the whole weekend.


PopCon Indy, based out of Indianapolis, will kick off its event this weekend, from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28. If you can’t wait for the inaugural Louisville event, a similar event is happening up north for Hoosiers and Louisvillians alike.


Celebrities at PopCon Indy to meet include Andy Serkis, Elijah Wood, Dean Norris and many more.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

TKO Flight Club Back For Kentucky Bourby 2024

By Caleb Stultz

The inaugural event will use donations to fight against Parkinson’s disease.

Kentucky Receives Nearly $62.5M In Residential Solar Energy To Low-Income Families

By Caleb Stultz

Solar panels could become more affordable in Kentucky after the investment.

LEO DEPENDS ON YOU

By Erica Rucker

LEO DEPENDS ON YOU

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe