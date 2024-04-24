PopCon Returning To Louisville This August

PopCon Louisville is headed back to town from Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25 at the Kentucky International Convention Center, offering fun for fans from meeting celebrities to taking part in fun workshops during the weekend.

“We are excited to bring PopCon Louisville back for its second year," Kris Keys Co-Founder of PopCon, said in a press release. “We have listened to our attendees' feedback and planned an even more immersive and captivating event. Our goal is to provide fans with more reasons to attend, with a focus on creating engaging experiences and fostering a sense of community."

Attendees can look forward to an even greater show floor experience, including the return of free trading cards, and new experience at the event, which event organizers say promises to give fans fun times the whole weekend.

PopCon Indy, based out of Indianapolis, will kick off its event this weekend, from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28. If you can’t wait for the inaugural Louisville event, a similar event is happening up north for Hoosiers and Louisvillians alike.

Celebrities at PopCon Indy to meet include Andy Serkis, Elijah Wood, Dean Norris and many more.

