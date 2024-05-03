Where To Place Your Bets For The Oaks And The Kentucky Derby

Whether you’re at home or at Churchill Downs today looking to make a bet on your sure-fire horse to win this year's races, there are plenty of places that will take you up on your gamble.

Below, you’ll find a list of the spots to put your money where your mouth is to get the most cash out of this year’s historic racing. All races today and tomorrow are eligible for betting, but if you’re not sure where to look to find the best place to gamble, we’ve got you covered. Here is where to place your bets on horse racing this weekend.

1. TwinSpires Horse Racing

The official betting site for the Kentucky Derby has all kinds of betting options for those wanting to gamble this weekend. The brand itself is owned by Churchill Downs, and the company has been hosting bets for nearly 150 years.

If you’re a new user, you can enter in the code NYPRACING during registration to get a $400 signup bonus.

2. FanDuel Racing

FanDuel Racing is a huge name in sports betting, and horse racing is no different. New players on FanDuel who bet on either Oaks or the derby can either get a $500 or $20 No Sweat Bet for the Kentucky Derby here based on where you live as well as other factors.

3. DRF Racing

This online horse betting site is one of the more established spots for gamblers looking to wager their money this year. Daily Racing Form has been a staple in horse racing betting for over a century, giving fans the ability to bet on horse races around the world, including the derby.

However, fans will only be able bet on the Kentucky Derby through DRF’s site, not through the mobile app.

New users to DRF Racing can get a $200 deposit match when you register.