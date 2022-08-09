LEO Weekly Is Seeking Summer and Fall 2024 Interns

Come learn with us!

We're looking for a few exceptional student journalists to join our newsroom (90% remote with daily digital meetings) this summer. You'll get a chance to take the pulse of the city, interview creative people and even confront the powers that be. Working closely with an editor, you'll get to write. You'll get to take photos. You'll get bylines and photo credits. And suffice to say, the only coffee you'll fetch will be your own.

You should be able to join us for 10-15 hours each week and have transportation (or the ability to access public transit), since we’ll be sending you out on assignment. You must live within our coverage area for that same reason. The internship is unpaid but we want you to get at least school credit for your work.



If this sounds appealing, please send a cover letter, resumé and three samples of your work to Erica Rucker ([email protected]) or Sydney Catinna ([email protected]).

Please specify whether you are most interested in photography, food writing, arts writing, news writing or some combination. We'll consider applications on a rolling basis, but please aim for Friday, May 31.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.