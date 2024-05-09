Wi-Fi And Digital Charging Stations Coming To All 120 Louisville City Parks

After Louisville Metro officials and Parks Alliance Louisville brought free Wi-Fi and charging stations to Alberta O. Jones Park, they are now looking beyond, to all 120 parks in the city to bridge the digital divide.

Currently, Wi-Fi is available at Algonquin Park (1614 Cypress St.), Ben Washer Park (519 W. Kentucky St.), Boone Square Park (1935 Rowan St.), Lannan Park (901 N. 26th St.), and Watterson Lake Park (1714 S. Wheatmore Dr.).

The expansion of free Wi-Fi and charging stations is set to expand to 30 to 40 parks in 2024, and officials say their focus is primarily on parks in low-income neighborhoods in the city to help bridge the gap between those with access to internet and those that do not.

Expansion of free Wi-Fi to parks across Louisville is part of Mayor Craig Greenberg’s initiative to make the internet more accessible in all neighborhoods in the Metro.