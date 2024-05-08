Racing Louisville To Host The Women’s Cup For Third Time Ever

The Women's Cup is headed back to Louisville for the third time in Racing Louisville’s history this summer, with three teams joining the global stage with Racing Louisville during the four-team tournament at Lynn Family Stadium.

Italy-based Juventus and South American-based Palmeiras will play in The Women’s Cup against Louisville, with a fourth team set to be announced soon, according to a press release from Racing Louisville. The knockout-based tournament will span the course of two days, with the semifinals starting on Friday, Aug. 9, and the final set for Tuesday, Aug. 13.

This tournament, plus the Kansas City Current, will both host Women's Cup tournaments that feature a $100,000 prize pool each.

“We’re excited to host The Women’s Cup for the third time in our club’s history,” said Racing Louisville general manager Ryan Dell. “Tournaments like this continue to enhance the exposure for women’s football across the globe – that we are hosting this event shows our dedication to playing a key role in growing our game. We look forward to welcoming our three visitors to Louisville.”





Racing Louisville will kick off the tournament at 8 p.m. on Aug. 9 against Palmeiras. The winners of those two games will play one another at 8 p.m. on Aug. 13. The third-place game between the two losers of the semifinals will start at 5 p.m. that day.

Racing Louisville has appeared at The Women’s Cup twice before, claiming the trophy over Bayern Munich in 2021 at their home stadium and losing to Seattle’s OL Reign in 2022 at home as well.

“We are proud to bring again the best of international women’s soccer to Louisville with this fourth summer edition of The Women’s Cup that will be followed by an exciting tournament in Kansas City,” said JP Reynal, chief executive officer of The Women’s Cup. “As the women’s game is growing globally, we are extending our footprint to create opportunities for teams from different continents to play attractive games.”