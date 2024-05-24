Kentucky Lobbying Spending Reached Record $12.4M In First Quarter 2024

Kentucky lobbying spending has reached a new record of $12.4 million in the first four months of 2024, according to a new report from the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission on Wednesday, May 22. The new record surpassed last year’s mark by $1 million.
There are over 900 businesses and organizations that are registered to lobby in Kentucky The five organizations that spent the most money during the first quarter of 2024 includes:
- KY Chamber of Commerce: $201,292
- American Civil Liberties Union of KY (ACLU):$150,726
- KY Assn. of Electric Cooperatives, Inc.: $129,417
- LG&E and KU Energy LLC: $123,428
- KY League of Cities, Inc.: $109,113
Out of the record $12.4 million, nearly $11 million was spent on compensating over 700 legislative agents in Kentucky’s Congress, with lobbyists spending the remainder of the record amount expenses, which totaled over $365,000.
The Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission is set to release its next batch of data on lobbying spending in September for the second quarter of 2024.