Kentucky Lobbying Spending Reached Record $12.4M In First Quarter 2024

Over 900 organizations are registered to lobby in Kentucky

By
May 24, 2024 at 12:55 pm
Kentucky’s Capitol Building
Kentucky’s Capitol Building
Kentucky lobbying spending has reached a new record of $12.4 million in the first four months of 2024, according to a new report from the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission on Wednesday, May 22. The new record surpassed last year’s mark by $1 million.


There are over 900 businesses and organizations that are registered to lobby in Kentucky The five organizations that spent the most money during the first quarter of 2024 includes:

  • KY Chamber of Commerce: $201,292
  • American Civil Liberties Union of KY (ACLU):$150,726
  • KY Assn. of Electric Cooperatives, Inc.: $129,417
  • LG&E and KU Energy LLC: $123,428
  • KY League of Cities, Inc.: $109,113

Out of the record $12.4 million, nearly $11 million was spent on compensating over 700 legislative agents in Kentucky’s Congress, with lobbyists spending the remainder of the record amount expenses, which totaled over $365,000.


The Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission is set to release its next batch of data on lobbying spending in September for the second quarter of 2024.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
