  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Pick-Your-Own Blackberries And Peaches Is Back This Weekend At Eckert’s Orchard

The picking event will be followed up by the BBQ, Blackberries, and Bluegrass event in July

By
Jun 14, 2024 at 4:17 pm
The event will run all day on Saturday, June 15.
The event will run all day on Saturday, June 15. Eckert’s Orchard
Share on Nextdoor

Eckert’s Orchard, in Versailles, KY which is just over an hour’s drive from Louisville heading east, is hosting the return of its local favorite Pick-Your-Own Blackberries and Pick-Your-Own Peaches this weekend on Saturday, June 15.


Blackberries will cost $5.99 per pound, with peaches costing $2.99 per pound. To start picking, field and playground access will be required, which costs $5 for children ages two to 13, and $3 for teens and adults 14 and up. Children who are two or younger are free if purchased online through Eckert’s website.


Field access tickets will grant access to both picking experiences on Saturday, and other Pick-Your-Own experiences from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.


Later in July, Eckert’s Orchard will host its first ever BBQ, Blackberries, and Bluegrass event on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21. Food trucks, Lily Pad and Hog Town Barbeque will be joining by fresh blackberries and live bluegrass for families.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

LMPD Chief Jaquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel Suspended

By Caleb Stultz

LMPD Chief Jaquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel was suspended due to how she handled an allegation of sexual harrassment within the city's police department.

Louisville's First-Ever Butchertown Block Party Is Happening This June

By Aria Baci

Louisville's First-Ever Butchertown Block Party Is Happening This June

Kentucky Ranks 7th For Racial Equality In Education In The US

By Caleb Stultz

The Commonwealth ranked 7th in racial equality based on research from WalletHub.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe