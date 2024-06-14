Pick-Your-Own Blackberries And Peaches Is Back This Weekend At Eckert’s Orchard

Eckert’s Orchard, in Versailles, KY which is just over an hour’s drive from Louisville heading east, is hosting the return of its local favorite Pick-Your-Own Blackberries and Pick-Your-Own Peaches this weekend on Saturday, June 15.

Blackberries will cost $5.99 per pound, with peaches costing $2.99 per pound. To start picking, field and playground access will be required, which costs $5 for children ages two to 13, and $3 for teens and adults 14 and up. Children who are two or younger are free if purchased online through Eckert’s website.

Field access tickets will grant access to both picking experiences on Saturday, and other Pick-Your-Own experiences from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Later in July, Eckert’s Orchard will host its first ever BBQ, Blackberries, and Bluegrass event on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21. Food trucks, Lily Pad and Hog Town Barbeque will be joining by fresh blackberries and live bluegrass for families.