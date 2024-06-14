  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Now Available In Every County In Kentucky

The program’s expansion will allow every preschooler to participate in the library program

By
Jun 14, 2024 at 1:32 pm
Kentucky is the latest in the country to get statewide access to the Imagination Library.
Kentucky is the latest in the country to get statewide access to the Imagination Library. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
Share on Nextdoor

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has now expanded statewide across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Every preschool child in the state can now have access to books through a mailing system for free.


The Imagination Library mails free, “age-appropriate” books to children every month in Kentucky from birth up to 5 years old. The program, which partners with organizations across the state, registers children in each part of Kentucky to get books to their homes.


“My administration will always put education first, and that starts with putting books in the hands of our youngest learners,” said Gov. Andy Beshear at a press conference on Wednesday, June 5. “As Governor, and as a dad, I’m proud that Team Kentucky has come together to reach this historic milestone for our kids. I hope parents and guardians across the commonwealth will sign their kids up for the Imagination Library today. Thank you to Dolly Parton and every local partner for your investment in Kentucky’s children.”


The program has been available for over a decade in Kentucky in limited areas, but now with more local partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, it has expanded across the entire Commonwealth after lawmakers included one-time matching funds for the program in the 2021-22 state budget. One year later, the Governor signed legislation establishing a “framework” for ongoing funding for the program.


To sign your child up for the Imagination Library, visit imaginationlibrary.com/kentucky.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

LMPD Chief Jaquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel Suspended

By Caleb Stultz

LMPD Chief Jaquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel was suspended due to how she handled an allegation of sexual harrassment within the city's police department.

Assistance Now Available For Vehicles Damaged In April 2 Storms

By Caleb Stultz

National Weather Service photos show the damage from the storms that rocked Frankfort on April 2.

Louisville's First-Ever Butchertown Block Party Is Happening This June

By Aria Baci

Louisville's First-Ever Butchertown Block Party Is Happening This June

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe