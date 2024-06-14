Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Now Available In Every County In Kentucky

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has now expanded statewide across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Every preschool child in the state can now have access to books through a mailing system for free.

The Imagination Library mails free, “age-appropriate” books to children every month in Kentucky from birth up to 5 years old. The program, which partners with organizations across the state, registers children in each part of Kentucky to get books to their homes.

“My administration will always put education first, and that starts with putting books in the hands of our youngest learners,” said Gov. Andy Beshear at a press conference on Wednesday, June 5. “As Governor, and as a dad, I’m proud that Team Kentucky has come together to reach this historic milestone for our kids. I hope parents and guardians across the commonwealth will sign their kids up for the Imagination Library today. Thank you to Dolly Parton and every local partner for your investment in Kentucky’s children.”

The program has been available for over a decade in Kentucky in limited areas, but now with more local partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, it has expanded across the entire Commonwealth after lawmakers included one-time matching funds for the program in the 2021-22 state budget. One year later, the Governor signed legislation establishing a “framework” for ongoing funding for the program.

To sign your child up for the Imagination Library, visit imaginationlibrary.com/kentucky.