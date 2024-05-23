Louisville Mega Cavern Gets A Neon Glow Up

Louisville Mega Cavern welcomes intrepid guests to a new glow-in-the-dark underground zipline tour. The 100-acre limestone cavern features more than 17 miles of underground passageways, and the only completely underground zipline course anywhere in the world. The Neon Rush Zipline experience will feature vibrant colors, lights, and music and opens just in time for Memorial Day weekend on Friday, May 24. The new feature joins joins Mega Zips, Mega Quest, Mega Trams, and Mega Walking as an attraction at the cavern.

"Our Neon Rush Ziplines will feature visually interactive elements and surprises along every zip," says Louisville Mega Cavern Executive Vice President Charles Park. "We are excited for guests to experience ziplining through Louisville Mega Cavern in a whole new way, with neon lights, music and exhilarating lasers to marvel at as you zip through the caverns."

Guests are required to be at least seven years old and to weigh between 55 and 285 pounds to zipline. Guests younger than 15 years old are required to be accompanied by an adult guardian at least 18 years old. As with any immersive light experience, projections and lasers might not be suitable for anyone with flashing light sensitivity or anyone prone to seizures.

Neon Rush Experience

Louisville Mega Cavern

1841 Taylor Ave.