Here Are All The Roads Being Closed For The Derby Marathon And MiniMarathon

On Saturday, April 27, various roads will be closed to make way for the Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon.

Here are all the roads that are planned to be closed for the races on Saturday:

9 a.m. Friday, April 26 – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27





Adams Street from Campbell Street to Cable Street

4 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27





Main Street from Jackson Street to Brook Street

Preston Street from Main Street to River Road

River Road from Preston Street to Edith Lane (local access to Big Four Bridge)

Washington Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street

Witherspoon Street from Floyd Street to Adams Street

Floyd Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street

6 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27





Iroquois Park

6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27

Main Street from Jackson Street to 19th Street

19th Street from Main Street to Market Street

Market Street from 19th Street to 13th Street

13th Street from Market Street to Magazine Street

12th Street Connector from Magazine Street to Broadway

Broadway from 15th Street to 2nd Street

4th Street from Broadway to Oakdale Avenue

Park Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street

6th Street from Park Avenue to Magnolia Avenue

Magnolia Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street

Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to 3rd Street

3rd Street from Central Avenue to Southern Parkway

3rd Street from Central Avenue to Main Street

7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27

Southern Parkway from 3rd Street to New Cut Road

Taylor Boulevard from Carol Jean Court to Southland Terrace





With races happening all over the city, there will also be many “No Parking” places blocked off during the races. Those include:

10 p.m. Friday April 26 – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27

3rd Street from Broadway to Central Avenue

12 a.m. Friday April 26 – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27

Main Street from Jackson Street to 20st Street

19th Street from Main Street to Jefferson Street

Market Street from 19th Street to 12th Street

3th Street from Market Street to Magazine Street

12th Street Connector from Magazine Street to Broadway

Broadway from 15th Street to 3rd Street

4th Street from Broadway to Oakdale Avenue

Central Avenue from 3rd Street to Taylor Boulevard

3rd Street from Central Avenue to W. River Road

3rd Street from Central Avenue to Southern Parkway

Southern Parkway from 3rd Street to New Cut Road

Preston Street from Main Street to E. River Road

E. River Road from Preston Street to Edith Lane

E. Witherspoon Street from Floyd Street to River Road

Adams Street from E. Witherspoon Street to Quincy Street

Park Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street

6th Street from Park Avenue to Magnolia Avenue

Magnolia Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street

Washington Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street

Floyd Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street

Races start at the same time on Saturday, April 27, at 7 a.m. on Main Street near to Slugger Field and finish on Adam Street just outside of Lynn Family Stadium.