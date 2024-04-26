Here Are All The Roads Being Closed For The Derby Marathon And MiniMarathon

On Saturday, April 27, various roads will be closed to make way for the Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon.
Here are all the roads that are planned to be closed for the races on Saturday:
9 a.m. Friday, April 26 – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27
Adams Street from Campbell Street to Cable Street
4 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27
Main Street from Jackson Street to Brook Street
Preston Street from Main Street to River Road
River Road from Preston Street to Edith Lane (local access to Big Four Bridge)
Washington Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street
Witherspoon Street from Floyd Street to Adams Street
Floyd Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
6 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27
Iroquois Park
6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27
Main Street from Jackson Street to 19th Street
19th Street from Main Street to Market Street
Market Street from 19th Street to 13th Street
13th Street from Market Street to Magazine Street
12th Street Connector from Magazine Street to Broadway
Broadway from 15th Street to 2nd Street
4th Street from Broadway to Oakdale Avenue
Park Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street
6th Street from Park Avenue to Magnolia Avenue
Magnolia Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street
Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to 3rd Street
3rd Street from Central Avenue to Southern Parkway
3rd Street from Central Avenue to Main Street
7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27
Southern Parkway from 3rd Street to New Cut Road
Taylor Boulevard from Carol Jean Court to Southland Terrace
With races happening all over the city, there will also be many “No Parking” places blocked off during the races. Those include:
10 p.m. Friday April 26 – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27
3rd Street from Broadway to Central Avenue
12 a.m. Friday April 26 – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27
Main Street from Jackson Street to 20st Street
19th Street from Main Street to Jefferson Street
Market Street from 19th Street to 12th Street
3th Street from Market Street to Magazine Street
12th Street Connector from Magazine Street to Broadway
Broadway from 15th Street to 3rd Street
4th Street from Broadway to Oakdale Avenue
Central Avenue from 3rd Street to Taylor Boulevard
3rd Street from Central Avenue to W. River Road
3rd Street from Central Avenue to Southern Parkway
Southern Parkway from 3rd Street to New Cut Road
Preston Street from Main Street to E. River Road
E. River Road from Preston Street to Edith Lane
E. Witherspoon Street from Floyd Street to River Road
Adams Street from E. Witherspoon Street to Quincy Street
Park Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street
6th Street from Park Avenue to Magnolia Avenue
Magnolia Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street
Washington Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street
Floyd Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street
Races start at the same time on Saturday, April 27, at 7 a.m. on Main Street near to Slugger Field and finish on Adam Street just outside of Lynn Family Stadium.