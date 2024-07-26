Beshear Signals He May Be The VP Frontrunner In Cryptic Tweet

In a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, Beshear stated the following:

On Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear posted a tweet that many see as a potential warning, signaling a move from Kentucky’s top Democrat to the number one option for Vice President next to current Vice President and potential Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

No matter what the future holds, Kentucky is my home. That will never change, because I'm one proud Kentuckian.

Beshear has been at the top of many lists for the pick for VP along with many other governors across the country including Josh Shapiro (D), Pennsylvania and Mark Kelly (D) Arizona, but many analysts have said the lack of national name recognition would prove to be a challenge for Beshear.

That notion may have changed after Beshear dug into J.D. Vance, the vice presidential nominee for former President Donald Trump (R).

Beshear went live on national television last week, calling Vance a “phony,” and said he had no conviction, following up by adding that Trump has 34 of them.

Watch closely this Saturday, July 27, as Beshear heads to Iowa, a key state that offers the first insights into what the election may look like. He will deliver an address at the Liberty and Justice Celebration, and could offer more insight into what the future holds for him as either governor, or the next vice president.