Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Gets Spotlight, And Delivers Master Class In Political Knock-Outs

Beshear left no doubt that he is prepared for whatever task the Democratic Party has for him

By
Jul 23, 2024 at 12:36 am
Beshear hits JD Vance where it hurts... a lot.
Beshear hits JD Vance where it hurts... a lot. screenshot
Proving he is tested and ready, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is making himself known to the United States people. Rumored to be in the running for the VP slot on the Harris ticket, Beshear delivered two TKOs to the rhetoric of JD Vance, the VP pick of the Republican Party.

Earlier today on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program Beshear endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and let Americans know that JD Vance, "ain't from here," referring to the claim by JD Vance about his roots in the Eastern part of Kentucky, and the text of his book, "Hillbilly Elegy," which has been derided as dismissive of Eastern Kentucky people, particularly poor Eastern Kentuckians.
On CNN after 9 p.m., Beshear again railed against Vance who claimed Andy's earlier comment about his background was "weird."

Beshear, sparing nothing, called Vance a "phony," and said that he had no conviction, then in a masterful jab at Trump said, "...but I guess his running mate has 34," referring to Trump's convictions for falsifying documents.  Whether Beshear is chosen as Harris' running mate or not, he is proving that he is ready for prime time and one of the strongest surrogates in the Democratic Party in a long while. He won twice in a deeply red state. He knows how to talk to the people in these places. Keep your eyes on Andy.

Rumor has it that Trump is feeling a bit of regretsy about his VP pick. 
Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
