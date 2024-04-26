  1. News
UFC Returns To Louisville For The Second Time Ever

Tickets are on sale now

By
Apr 26, 2024 at 1:39 pm
The second event in Louisville in UFC’s history will be in June.
The UFC announced on Thursday, April 25, that it would be returning to Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center on June 8 for the second time in the promotion’s history, over 13 years after its first fight night in Derby City.


UFC Fight Night will start its preliminaries exclusively on ESPN+ if you’re not able to make it to the event. Tickets are on sale now, and you can purchase them here. Only eight tickets will be sold per person.


“Thanks to the generous support of Louisville Tourism and the Louisville Sports Commission, we are honored to welcome UFC back to Louisville and to host such a prestigious event at the KFC Yum! Center," said ASM Global General Manager Eric Granger "Our venue is known for delivering unforgettable live entertainment experiences, and we can’t wait to host an action-packed night of world-class MMA action.”


VIP Experience packages are available via UFCVIP.com, with exclusive access to premium seating, access to weigh-ins and meet-and-greets with UFC fighters.


Currently, bouts on the card include:

  • No. 14 ranked light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes (12-4, fighting out of Victorville, Calif.) returns to action against Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1, fighting out of Springfield, Ill.)
  • A highly-anticipated bout in the bantamweight division sees Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) battle The Ultimate Fighter season 29 winner Ricky Turcios (13-3, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.)
  • Miguel Baeza (10-3, fighting out of Davie, Fla.) returns to the Octagon to welcome Punahele Soriano (9-4, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) to the welterweight division.
You can find every bout on the card here.
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
