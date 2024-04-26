UFC Returns To Louisville For The Second Time Ever

The UFC announced on Thursday, April 25, that it would be returning to Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center on June 8 for the second time in the promotion’s history, over 13 years after its first fight night in Derby City.

UFC Fight Night will start its preliminaries exclusively on ESPN+ if you’re not able to make it to the event. Tickets are on sale now, and you can purchase them here. Only eight tickets will be sold per person.

“Thanks to the generous support of Louisville Tourism and the Louisville Sports Commission, we are honored to welcome UFC back to Louisville and to host such a prestigious event at the KFC Yum! Center," said ASM Global General Manager Eric Granger "Our venue is known for delivering unforgettable live entertainment experiences, and we can’t wait to host an action-packed night of world-class MMA action.”

VIP Experience packages are available via UFCVIP.com, with exclusive access to premium seating, access to weigh-ins and meet-and-greets with UFC fighters.

Currently, bouts on the card include: