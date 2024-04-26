TARC and Kentucky Science Center Announce Design-a-Bus Winners

TARC in partnership with the Kentucky Science Center have announced the 12 winners of the 24th annual Design-a-Bus contest. The theme in 2024 is "The Periodic Elements of Louisville." The bus will make is first appearance on the streets of Louisville during the Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade on Sunday, April 28.
The 12 winners from 10 schools will have their art displayed on a TARC bus that will operate across Louisville for the next year. As part of the 50th anniversary of TARC, the theme of the designs celebrates 50 places that TARC goes, and also includes some science fiction imagery inspired by the concurrent 50th anniversary of the robotic space probe Mariner 10, which explored the planet Mercury.
"We are so inspired by the creativity of the students' depictions of some of their favorite places in Greater Louisville that we help connect you to," says Ozzy Gibson, Interim Executive Director of TARC. "It has been a pleasure to partner with Kentucky Science Center to support our mutual goal of helping students access a quality STEAM education."
"We enjoyed partnering with TARC on this project," says Mike Norman, CEO of the Kentucky Science Center. "We intentionally include art in our Do Science approach to our STEAM programs and experiences because art gives people the freedom to harness the capabilities of the other STEAM subjects." Norman says the Kentucky Science Center is always happy to support Louisville Metro partners like TARC who provide access to the interactive museum.
Team members from both TARC and the Kentucky Science Center voted on more than 60 illustrations submitted by students from kindergarten to high school seniors from Louisville schools. The twelve winners in 2024 are:
Adrian C. of Johnson Traditional Middle School
Autumn P. of Conway Middle School
Caroline B. of North Oldham High School
Caroline C. of Noe Middle School
Danie P.S. of Laukhuf Elementary
Erica W. of duPont Manual High School
Franklina E. of Wilder Elementary
Isaac M. of McKemy Academy
Isebella Y. of Fairdale Elementary
Ivy W. of Wilder Elementary
Lilith H-T. of Wilt Elementary
Trinity C. of Lauhkuf Elementary
The 2024 Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade is Sunday, April 28. The theme is "Celebrating Derby 150" in honor of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. The parade marches west on Broadway for 17 blocks — from Campbell St. to 9th St. — and lasts approximately two hours.