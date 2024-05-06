  1. News
Pop-Up Drop-Off Waste Disposal Heads To UofL On May 11

See how you can get rid of your trash this weekend

By
May 6, 2024 at 11:52 am
Drop-off events for garbage will hold events all year long.
City of Louisville
The Pop-Up Drop-Off Waste Disposal Event is back this May with the University of Louisville hosting the event for those looking to get rid of their garbage this month.


The UofL Shelby Campus, on 440 N Whittington Parkway, will start the event at 10 a.m. The City of Louisville says it does not want people to come early so that there are no backups in disposal traffic.


The city also said online that document shredding usually takes the longest out of all waste disposal during these events, so be sure to only bring sensitive documents to be shredded to cut down on time for other shredders. Also be sure to separate other items like scissors and hammers from your documents before you take them to the shredder, that way contaminants do not break the shredding truck’s equipment.


Other tips include trying to give away usable items before taking them to the waste disposal event. There are lots of items that can be recycled at events like this, so try to donate or give away those items before coming to the waste and recycling event. And be sure to let staff know your zip code and which types of items you bring to this event so they can put you in the right area to move the line along faster.


Here is the list of accepted items at the event:

  • Up to 3 electronic items (recycled)
  • Metal & appliances - no refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers or any items containing Freon (recycled)
  • Up to 4 passenger tires (recycled)
  • Household recyclables, follow curbside rules (recycled)
  • Yard waste, follow curbside rules, wooden pallets (composted)
  • Large household items (landfilled)
  • Documents for shredding (recycled)
  • Prescription medication (disposed properly)
  • Gently used shoes will be collected for WaterStep
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
