FIRST LOOK: New Basketball Court Construction Underway In Louisville

A new basketball court is set for construction at 3918 West Broadway St. in Louisville at the Greater Galilee Community Development Corporation (CDC).

The project will be fully funded by the Ten Talents Foundation, which said in a press release that it wants the court to not only be used for sports engagement, but also to create a new community hub for community events, farmers markets and other ventures for locals.

Greater Galilee Church Pastor Dr. Eric A. Johnson said in the press release he was excited about creating a “productive and positive space for our youth.”

“The Ten Talents Foundation has not only embraced our vision but has actively helped bring it to life,” he said in the release. “This partnership has transformed our vision into a shared community dream.”