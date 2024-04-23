  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News

Preparations Underway For GE Appliances miniMarathon And Marathon

Races will start at the same time at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 27

By
Apr 23, 2024 at 2:39 pm
Races start on April 27 for both marathons in Louisville.
Races start on April 27 for both marathons in Louisville. Kentucky Derby Festival
Share on Nextdoor

The countdown has started for the biggest day for marathon racing in Kentucky for the GE Appliances miniMarathon and Marathon on Saturday, April 27.


The races are set to start at the same time, 7 a.m., on Main Street, close to Slugger Field, according to a press release from the Kentucky Derby Festival office.


Runners will finish on Adams Street, just outside Lynn Family Stadium. This year marks the return of the full 26-mile marathon to Louisville’s South End as well.


All runners in both marathons will receive a rose after they cross the finish line this year, which symbolizes the rose on the front of the Finisher’s Medal in honor of the 150th Run for the Roses.


This year marks the 51st annual miniMarathon and the 23rd run of the full marathon.


For runners interested in the race, late registration is open at The Dick’s Sporting Goods Race Expo and Packet Pick-Up at Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday, April 25 from 4 to 8 p.m., and Friday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.


Registration for the miniMarathon is $135 and $150 for the full Marathon.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

PopCon Returning To Louisville This August

By Caleb Stultz

PopCon will feature many popular figures in media during the weekend.

TKO Flight Club Back For Kentucky Bourby 2024

By Caleb Stultz

The inaugural event will use donations to fight against Parkinson’s disease.

Kentucky Receives Nearly $62.5M In Residential Solar Energy To Low-Income Families

By Caleb Stultz

Solar panels could become more affordable in Kentucky after the investment.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe