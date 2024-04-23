Preparations Underway For GE Appliances miniMarathon And Marathon

The countdown has started for the biggest day for marathon racing in Kentucky for the GE Appliances miniMarathon and Marathon on Saturday, April 27.

The races are set to start at the same time, 7 a.m., on Main Street, close to Slugger Field, according to a press release from the Kentucky Derby Festival office.

Runners will finish on Adams Street, just outside Lynn Family Stadium. This year marks the return of the full 26-mile marathon to Louisville’s South End as well.

All runners in both marathons will receive a rose after they cross the finish line this year, which symbolizes the rose on the front of the Finisher’s Medal in honor of the 150th Run for the Roses.

This year marks the 51st annual miniMarathon and the 23rd run of the full marathon.

For runners interested in the race, late registration is open at The Dick’s Sporting Goods Race Expo and Packet Pick-Up at Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday, April 25 from 4 to 8 p.m., and Friday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Registration for the miniMarathon is $135 and $150 for the full Marathon.