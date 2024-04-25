6 Local Small Businesses To Set Up Shop At The Cottages At Norton Commons

Norton Commons will be home to six new local businesses with a variety of products in store in the Norton Commons North Village Market Retail Cottages at 6301 Moonseed St. on Friday, April 26.

These six small local businesses make up the 2024 lineup, according to Norton Commons in a press release. Those six businesses include:

Imagine (home accessories & décor)

Willett-Stone Farm (organic produce and flowers)

Al Reef (Mediterranean foods and goods)

Harelds (men’s clothing and accessories)

808 Permanent Jewelry and Accessories (permanent jewelry and women’s accessories)

Oh My Lollies (frozen fruit bars)

“We built the cottages to help incubate even more great small businesses,” Norton Commons Marketing Director and General Counsel Marilyn Osborn Patterson said in a press release. “The concept is working exactly as intended. Several businesses formerly based in the cottages have gone on to start their own larger brick and mortar here in the neighborhood. Our yearly cottage lineups keep getting better and better, and I’m confident one or two of these will make the same leap.”

A special Cottages opening event will be held on Friday, April 26 at 3 p.m., with Food Truck Friday coming to Norton Commons from 6 to 8 p.m.

Typical hours for the cottages are Fri. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sun. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a farmers market held each Sun. beginning on April 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.