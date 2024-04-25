  1. News
6 Local Small Businesses To Set Up Shop At The Cottages At Norton Commons

Each shop is set to open on Friday, April 26

By
Apr 25, 2024 at 11:18 am
The Norton Commons Cottages will host all six new shops on Friday.
The Norton Commons Cottages will host all six new shops on Friday. Norton Commons
Norton Commons will be home to six new local businesses with a variety of products in store in the Norton Commons North Village Market Retail Cottages at 6301 Moonseed St. on Friday, April 26.


These six small local businesses make up the 2024 lineup, according to Norton Commons in a press release. Those six businesses include:

  • Imagine (home accessories & décor)
  • Willett-Stone Farm (organic produce and flowers)
  • Al Reef (Mediterranean foods and goods)
  • Harelds (men’s clothing and accessories)
  • 808 Permanent Jewelry and Accessories (permanent jewelry and women’s accessories)
  • Oh My Lollies (frozen fruit bars)
“We built the cottages to help incubate even more great small businesses,” Norton Commons Marketing Director and General Counsel Marilyn Osborn Patterson said in a press release. “The concept is working exactly as intended. Several businesses formerly based in the cottages have gone on to start their own larger brick and mortar here in the neighborhood. Our yearly cottage lineups keep getting better and better, and I’m confident one or two of these will make the same leap.”

A special Cottages opening event will be held on Friday, April 26 at 3 p.m., with Food Truck Friday coming to Norton Commons from 6 to 8 p.m.

Typical hours for the cottages are Fri. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sun. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a farmers market held each Sun. beginning on April 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
