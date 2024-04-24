  1. News
TKO Flight Club Back For Kentucky Bourby 2024

The event will include bourbon tasting, bottle raffles, and more.

By
Apr 24, 2024 at 1:09 pm
The inaugural event will use donations to fight against Parkinson’s disease.
The inaugural event will use donations to fight against Parkinson's disease.
TKO Flight Club has returned for another Kentucky Bourby, taking place on Saturday, April 27 from 6 to 10 p.m.


The TKO Flight Club uses donations during the event to support research and training that helps improve the lives of Louisville residents who have Parkinson’s disease.


To take part in the event, you’ll need to buy a ticket here. With it, you’ll have the opportunity to try whiskey samples from local distilleries, hors d’oeuvres, listen to music, take part in live race raffles for bottled bourbon door prizes, a silent auction, free valet parking and more.


Early limited edition ticket purchasers will also have access to overnight stays at Progress Park after the event. According to organizers for the event, the Kentucky Bourby sells out fast, so make sure to get tickets quickly if you plan to go.


To find out more about all the distillery sponsors for the event, head to kybourby.com.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
