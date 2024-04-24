TKO Flight Club Back For Kentucky Bourby 2024

TKO Flight Club has returned for another Kentucky Bourby, taking place on Saturday, April 27 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The TKO Flight Club uses donations during the event to support research and training that helps improve the lives of Louisville residents who have Parkinson’s disease.

To take part in the event, you’ll need to buy a ticket here. With it, you’ll have the opportunity to try whiskey samples from local distilleries, hors d’oeuvres, listen to music, take part in live race raffles for bottled bourbon door prizes, a silent auction, free valet parking and more.

Early limited edition ticket purchasers will also have access to overnight stays at Progress Park after the event. According to organizers for the event, the Kentucky Bourby sells out fast, so make sure to get tickets quickly if you plan to go.

To find out more about all the distillery sponsors for the event, head to kybourby.com.