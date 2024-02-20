The Stadium Rock Of The '80s Takes Over Louisville's Lynn Family Stadium

Forget being “Once Bitten, Twice Shy”… Break out the Aquanet, Spandex and fingerless gloves because Saturday, Aug. 3, Lynn Family Stadium is taking the city of Louisville back to the days of hair metal with the Stadium Rock '80s concert featuring ‘80s metal acts: Great White, Slaughter, Aldo Nova, Vixen, Enuff Z’Nuff, Pretty Boy Floyd and Nova Rex. You’ll be “Living on the Edge of a Broken Heart” if you miss this show.

The Stadium Rock ‘80s event will also see the stadium’s fan zone converted into an ‘80s flashback experience with a vendor village, photo ops, props from popular movies, memorabilia, and more. Expect Rubik’s Cubes, DeLoreans, Ghostbusters, and of course, an ‘80s dance party. Tickets are on sale now. For sure it isn’t just a “Fantasy,” this show is really happening.



Extra Credit for you if you still have your fringed leather jackets. Bonus points if you've seen the movie "Maid to Order" where Great White has a cameo.



Gates open for the show at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon.



Here is the schedule:

12 p.m. – Nova Rex

1:30 p.m. Pretty Boy Floyd

3 p.m. – Enuff Z’Nuff

4:30 p.m. – Vixen

6 p.m. – Aldo Nova

8 p.m. – Slaughter

10 p.m. – Great White

And for our favorite part, the music:

Nova Rex

Pretty Boy Floyd



Enuff Z’Nuff

Vixen

Aldo Nova

Slaughter

Great White

Bonus: