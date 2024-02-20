  1. Music
  2. Concert Previews
  1. Music
  2. Concert Previews
Join Us for Louisville Restaurant Week February 19-25

The Stadium Rock Of The '80s Takes Over Louisville's Lynn Family Stadium

Great White, Slaughter, Aldo Nova, Vixen and more will perform for this 80s throwback event

By
Feb 20, 2024 at 1:53 pm
Vixen is one of the few all-female acts to survive the 80s metal scene.
Vixen is one of the few all-female acts to survive the 80s metal scene. stadiumrock80s.com
Share on Nextdoor

Forget being “Once Bitten, Twice Shy”… Break out the Aquanet, Spandex and fingerless gloves because Saturday, Aug. 3, Lynn Family Stadium is taking the city of Louisville back to the days of hair metal with the Stadium Rock '80s concert featuring ‘80s metal acts: Great White, Slaughter, Aldo Nova, Vixen, Enuff Z’Nuff, Pretty Boy Floyd and Nova Rex. You’ll be “Living on the Edge of a Broken Heart” if you miss this show.

The Stadium Rock ‘80s event will also see the stadium’s fan zone converted into an ‘80s flashback experience with a vendor village, photo ops, props from popular movies, memorabilia, and more. Expect Rubik’s Cubes, DeLoreans, Ghostbusters, and of course, an ‘80s dance party. Tickets are on sale now. For sure it isn’t just a “Fantasy,” this show is really happening.

Extra Credit for you if you still have your fringed leather jackets. Bonus points if you've seen the movie "Maid to Order" where Great White has a cameo.

Gates open for the show at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon.

Here is the schedule:

12 p.m. – Nova Rex

1:30 p.m. Pretty Boy Floyd

3 p.m. – Enuff Z’Nuff

4:30 p.m. – Vixen

6 p.m. – Aldo Nova

8 p.m. – Slaughter

10 p.m. – Great White

And for our favorite part, the music:

Nova Rex

Pretty Boy Floyd

Enuff Z’Nuff

Vixen

Aldo Nova

Slaughter

Great White

Bonus:

Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Yons
By Erica Rucker
Listen Local: 6 New Releases From Louisville Musicians
By Jeff Polk
Nickel Creek has been credited as the driving force behind the early 2000s Americana resurgence.
By Sydney Catinna
Teddy Abrams' 10th season with the Louisville Orchestra kicks off in October.
By Aria Baci

All material ©2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe