Feed Louisville's Second Ever Benefit Show Features Punk And Pop Rock Acts

Ever want to do good and have fun at the same time? You can July 12th at Whirling Tiger!



Feed Louisville is having their second ever benefit concert, featuring six of Louisville’s favorite local punk rock and pop rock bands, Crop Rot, Shark Sandwich, Punji Pit, Parister, Routine Caffeine and Charm School. All proceeds will go support Feed Louisville's team of chefs that make daily meals for Louisville’s houseless community.

Feed Louisville is a local nonprofit that helps solve food injustice in our community by collecting food that would otherwise go to waste from groceries, catering services, and restaurants and then repurposing it into filling, healthy and culturally thoughtful meals for Louisvillians experiencing food insecurity.

This will be their second ever benefit show, after a very successful folk show on June 22nd.

The benefit show will be “pay what you can” with a suggested donation of $15 dollars. It is open to all ages, although Whirling Tiger requests anyone under the age of 18 bring a parent or guardian with them. Music starts at 7 p.m. sharp, and with six bands on the bill will go late!





FRIDAY, JULY 12

Feed Louisville Benefit Concert

Whirling Tiger (1335 Story Ave)

$15 | Pay What You Can | All ages | 7 p.m.