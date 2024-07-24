One Of The Most Well-Known Louisville Musicians Is Bringing A Hometown Show To Headliner’s

Bonnie “Prince” Billy, the stage name of Louisville-born singer-songwriter Will Oldham, is coming to Headliners on Thursday, July 25th for a hometown show with support from Equipment Pointed Ankh.

One of Louisville’s most well-known names in the music world, Will Oldham, who first released music with other artists under various names like Palace Brothers and Palace Music, before settling on the name Bonnie “Prince” Billy.

His latest project is a two-song album with artists Nathan Salsburg and Tyler Trotter titled “Hear The Children Sing & The Evidence,” that just released May 31st. Before that, Oldham returned to a house in Louisville, KY to record his slow, haunting album “Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You,” with local musicians in 2023.

Tickets for Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s Headliners show can be found on Headliners website and start at $20.