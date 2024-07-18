Get Your Face Melted At These 3 Local Music Events

THURSDAY, JULY 18



Punk Rock Night Louisville and The Alcove present: The Queers, The Raging Nathans, Indignant Few, and Deady

The Depot at NoCo

701 Michigan Ave, Jeffersonville

effparks.org/the-depot-at-noco

$15 advance/$20 day of show

7 p.m.

All ages

Now in their 43rd year as a band, (albeit with many different lineups — vocalist/guitarist Joe Queer being the only constant member), legendary punk rockers The Queers bring their high-energy, Ramones meets The Beach Boys-style sound to Jeffersonville’s newest outdoor venue: The Depot at NoCo, located in downtown Jeffersonville’s new arts district. Joining them are The Raging Nathans (Dayton, Ohio), and two of Louisville’s greatest: Indignant Few and Deady.





THURSDAY, JULY 18 - SUNDAY, JULY 21

Mag Bar Music Fest 2024

Mag Bar

1398 S. 2nd St.

magbarlouisville.com

All ages

Start times and admission varies per day

Back for the third year, Mag Bar Music Fest features 29 bands over four days spanning multiple genres of music. And they really outdid themselves with this year’s lineup!

Thursday 7/18 - Bungalow Betty, Satellite Twin, Proles, Why DOMS, The Hell You Say.

Friday, 7/19 - Daddy Sister, Ghost Town Remedy, Nowhere Fast, Producing a Kind Generation, Thresh, Will Romeo.

Saturday, 7/20 - Howling Giant, Shi, Faerie Ring, Redivider, Crop, Blind Scryer, Bad Wires, Baptise, Cell Intruder, Veilcaste.

Sunday, 7/21 - Isolation Tank Ensemble, Drying Out, Big Girl, Yellow Cellophane, Hyper Tensions, The Mighty Ohio, Bandshee, Stay Bent.





FRIDAY, JULY 18

Punk Rock Night Louisville Presents: Sick The Ripper, Creeps, Inc. and Shock Probation

The Alcove

246 Spring St, Jeffersonville

thealcovebar.com

21 and over

Free

What do you do when your headlining band suddenly breaks up? You get an even better headliner! Horror punk rockers Sick The Ripper from Indianapolis, (featuring several veterans of the Indy punk rock scene), step up to fill the void. Not to be outdone, Louisville provides two bands also chocked full of local punk rock legends: Creeps, Inc. and Shock Probation. Between the members of all three bands playing, the list of ex-bands are far too numerous to name. But if you’ve been to any punk rock shows in Louisville or Indy over the past 25 years, you’re gonna know these people playing!